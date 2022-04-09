Sleeping poorly or for insufficient hours can stimulate appetite and increase the desire for high-calorie foods, which favors obesity. It’s the opposite? A study by researchers at the University of Chicago in the United States suggests that improving sleep quality can help you lose weight.

The research, funded by the NIH (National Institutes of Health), followed 80 adults, aged between 21 and 40 years, in a randomized clinical trial of sleep extension in real-world settings.

+ Sleep myths that may be preventing you from getting a good night’s sleep

All participants were overweight and slept, on average, six and a half hours a night – the recommended for adults is at least seven hours of sleep.

Patients’ sleep habits were monitored at home, as well as their weight and body composition. There was no change in sleep routines during the first few weeks of the study.

On the 15th day, the participants were divided into two groups, one that would maintain the habits and the other that would receive guidelines for good sleep hygiene, such as setting sleep and waking times, in addition to reducing screen time before going to bed. .

Over the next two weeks, the researchers observed changes in calorie intake through data on energy expenditure, weight, and body composition.

The result was illuminating: the group that received instructions on how to sleep better managed to increase, on average, 1.2 hours of sleep per night and consume about 270 fewer calories than the group that did not have their routine changed.

In this sense, if these patients who had altered caloric intake continued with a healthier sleep routine, in the long term, the caloric deficit could lead to clinically important weight loss, as indicated by the study recently published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

“We’ve shown that in real life, without making other lifestyle changes, you can sleep more and eat fewer calories, and that can really help people trying to lose weight,” said Esra Tasali, lead researcher.

Despite the encouraging results, Esra noted that more studies are needed to clarify whether a healthy sleep routine can help prevent obesity and maintain weight loss over a longer period of time.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat