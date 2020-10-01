Sleep research The pandemic caused nightmares, according to a survey – more than a quarter of respondents had more bad dreams than usual in the spring

The study is based on a survey conducted with the help of Helsingin Sanomat.

Coronavirus dominated Helsingin Sanomat’s readers’ dream world in the sixth week of exceptional circumstances, reveals a sleep survey by HS and the University of Helsinki’s Sleep and Mind research group.

Dreams, work and crowds, as well as hugs, often recurred in dreams.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Psychology

It is based on a survey conducted by Helsingin Sanomat in May about sleep and sleep during a pandemic.

More than half of the respondents slept more than usual during the state of emergency.

Increased stress was reflected in sleep disturbances. Covid-19 disease appeared in about every other dream, of which there are about 800 in the study.

Research pulled by the professor Anu-Katriina Pesonen according to which recurring content from one dream to another creates a picture of the common experience of the community.

“The results even allow us to speculate that seeing dreams in exceptional circumstances is a form of collective shared consciousness.”

According to Pesonen, the results are exceptionally interesting because of their topicality. The survey was conducted in the sixth week of a pandemic emergency. The answers were caught in an instant.

Researchers developed a new means of interpretation.

The descriptions of dreams were broken down at the word level into sections, so-called dream associations. They can be thought of as the building blocks of dreams.

Sleep associations can be different functions such as hugs and handshakes, but also emotions such as mistake or forgetfulness and different venues such as home or crowds.

The relationships of dream sleep associations to each other were recorded. Artificial intelligence then organized associations through their mutual referential relationships into sets that were designated as uniclusters.

The method can be used to look at how different themes connect in dreams.

For example, in the sleep cluster “Ignoring Safety Interval,” there are word associations such as error-hug, hug-handshake, handshake-limiting, hand-shaking distance, safety-interval-forgetting, crowd-limiting, and crowd-celebrating.

More than half of the clusters considered nightmarish were related to the pandemic.

Approach was new, Pesonen says. Traditionally, dreams have been analyzed as stories.

“To see, the method describes pretty well how dreams are built from different blocks. By following these, we created a picture of the topics that the respondents in the survey would dream of in exceptional circumstances. ”

The study provided information on people’s sleep patterns and stress in exceptional circumstances.

About ten percent of respondents had a harder time falling asleep than normal.

More than a quarter had more nightmares than usual.

More than half of the respondents reported an increase in stress.

Stress was associated with bad dreams.

Those most stressed had more pandemic-related dreams.

Research more than 4,000 readers of Helsingin Sanomat responded to the survey.

Pesonen thanks all the participants who would not have been born without the research.

“Special thanks to the approximately 800 respondents who told us about their dreams. You can be sure that every word in your descriptions has been analyzed, ”says Pesonen.