How much sleep does the human need? American and Chinese researchers have investigated the question using data from 500,000 people.

A patient from the sleep laboratory at the Freiburg University Hospital is lying in a bed at the facility with electrodes on his head. Image: dpa

SSeven hours of sleep is the ideal length of sleep for middle-aged and old people. This is reported by US and Chinese scientists in the journal “Nature Aging”. The conclusion of the study is that significantly more or less sleep is associated with impairment of mental health and poorer mental performance. Good sleep is all the more important, especially for older people.

Specifically, scientists from the Universities of Cambridge and Fuhan examined data from nearly 500,000 adults between the ages of 38 and 73 collected in the UK Biobank, a comprehensive British database. The subjects were asked about their sleep patterns, mental health and well-being, and also took part in a series of cognitive tests. MRI images of the brain and genetic data were available for almost 40,000 participants.

The analysis of all this information showed that both too little and too much sleep was associated with reduced cognitive performance – the corresponding subjects were slower on the tests and had a shorter attention span and poorer problem-solving skills. Their mental health also suffered: people who got too much or too little sleep showed more symptoms of anxiety and depression and lower overall well-being.