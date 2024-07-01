Sleep is an essential component of health and well-being as it not only gives us the opportunity to feel recharged and rested, but it is also of fundamental importance for the correct functioning of the immune system, for mental health, for memory and more. Alone. Unfortunately, there are various problems related to sleep, such as sleep interruption or insomnia, but there are also ways to improve it.

Improving sleep: here’s what you can do

First of all it is essential establish a routine as far as your schedule is concerned, I rest you: the ideal would be to go to bed and wake up more or less at the same time every day and even on weekends, so that you can set and regulate the circadian rhythm. The latter is the biological clock that is inside our body and that regulates the sleep-wake cycles and when this rhythm is regular we fall asleep more easily and upon waking we feel much more rested.

At the same time we must try to create the most comfortable environment possible to be able to sleep, and to do so it will obviously be necessary for your bedroom to be dark, quiet and cool. If there is too much light, you can use eye masks or blackout curtains, and if you can hear noises very easily, it is ideal to use earplugs. An interesting aspect concerns the temperature to be maintained inside the room and this would be ideal between 15 and 19°C.

To ensure excellent quality of sleep it is best avoid exposure to blue light, i.e. the one that is emitted by electronic devices, in the hours before going to sleep. In fact, this could interfere with the melatonin productionor the hormone that regulates sleep. If you can’t completely avoid detaching from screens, the ideal would be to use filters for blue light, such as special glasses.

The quality of sleep is also linked to own diet and what you eat especially at dinner time: the ideal would be avoid heavy meals or spicy foods in order to prevent any digestion problems. Furthermore, it is also crucial limit caffeine and alcohol intakesince the former is a stimulant and the latter can disrupt sleep cycles.

Finally, one last aspect to take into consideration is linked to physical exercise, as it helps reduce stress and anxiety, factors that contribute a lot to insomnia. It would be best to avoid doing strenuous physical activity right before going to sleep, as it could make it more difficult for you to fall asleep. Ideally, physical activity should be done at least three or four hours before to go to sleep.

And do you already follow all this advice or not?