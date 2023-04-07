Snoring, huffing, tossing and turning, napping too long during the day, waking up during the night, and sleeping too little or too much all contribute to poor quality sleep and may increase your risk of stroke, according to a new study. to study.

In fact, researchers have found that the more sleep problems you have, the greater your risk of stroke.

“Having more than five of these symptoms can lead to a five times greater risk of stroke compared to those who don’t have sleep problems,” study author Christine McCarthy of the University of Galway in Ireland said in a statement.

“The findings are consistent with previous research linking unhealthy sleep to high blood pressure and blood vessel damage, which are risk factors for stroke,” said sleep expert Kristen Knutson, associate professor of neurology and preventive medicine at Feinberg. School of Northwestern University. Medicine in Chicago. She was not involved in the study.

One reason may be the impact of short, fragmented sleep and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea on the body’s ability to regulate metabolism, blood pressure and inflammation, which are risk factors for stroke, said Dr. Dr. Phyllis Zee, director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine at Northwestern’s medical school, who was not involved in the study.

“Poor sleep can disrupt the natural drop in blood pressure that occurs during nighttime sleep and contribute to hypertension — a major risk factor for stroke and cardiovascular disease,” Zee said via email. “In other population research, similar relationships have been reported between poor sleep health and disorders such as diabetes, heart disease and dementia.”

Sleep problems and stroke risk

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Neurology, analyzed data from more than 4,500 people who participated in INTERSTROKE, a large international case-control study of patients who have suffered a stroke.

Nearly 1,800 study participants had an ischemic stroke, the most common type, in which a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain. Another 439 people had an intracerebral hemorrhage in which arteries or veins in the brain rupture, causing bleeding into the brain tissue.

Study participants were then matched by age and sex with people who had no history of stroke. Both groups answered questions about sleep quality and behavior and the two groups were compared.

The results showed that people who slept less than five hours a night, on average, were three times more likely to suffer a stroke than those who slept seven hours – the recommended minimum for adults.

On the other hand, sleeping more than nine hours a night, on average, was associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of stroke, according to a statement about the study.

The results held true even after adjustments to rule out other problems that can lead to stroke, including depression, alcohol abuse, smoking and lack of physical activity, according to the study.

Having sleep apnea – a condition in which people stop breathing several times an hour – was associated with a three-fold increase in the risk of stroke, the statement said.

“Sleep apnea can alter pathways involved in regulating clotting factors that can increase the risk of strokes,” Zee said.

Snoring or huffing, which can be signs of untreated sleep apnea, were also risky. People who snore are 91% more likely to have a stroke, while people who snore are nearly three times more likely to have a stroke than people who don’t snore.

Napping was also a risk factor, the statement said. People who, on average, napped for more than an hour were 88% more likely to have a stroke than those who did not. However, taking a planned nap of less than an hour was not associated with an increased risk of stroke, the study said.

It’s important to note that research can only show an association between sleep problems and stroke, not causation, said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

“The question remains: Is poor sleep causative? Or is it simply associated with a set of poor health habits that would put someone at a higher risk of stroke?” asked Freeman, who was not involved in the research.

“Are they under a lot of stress? Are they drinking massive amounts of caffeine and then not sleeping? Maybe they’re not getting enough exercise, and we know that exercise promotes good quality sleep,” Freeman said. “It’s difficult to pinpoint all the contributing factors.”

What to do

Practicing good sleep hygiene, eating a healthy diet, and getting regular exercise are all important ways to reduce the negative impact of sleep disturbances and lower your cardiovascular and stroke risk, Freeman said.

“What I always tell people is that getting about seven hours of uninterrupted sleep each night is associated with less cardiovascular disease,” he said.

It’s important to prioritize regularly getting seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, Zee said. Doing this means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends.

“Regular exposure to light in the morning and afternoon can also improve sleep quality,” she said, adding that anyone who suffers from snoring, insomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness should consult a sleep specialist.

The bedroom should only be used for sleeping and intimacy, Freeman added.

“Don’t sit there watching TV or reading books or working there,” he said. “Keep a notebook by your bed so that if you wake up in the middle of the night, you can jot down whatever comes to mind. Dispel any worries you have by meditating on it and do your best to let things go.”

Don’t drink alcohol or eat at least three hours before bed to avoid stomach upset that might wake you up, Zee suggested.

“It’s also important to exercise, preferably in the morning,” added Freeman. “The only true remedy that always works is improving a person’s lifestyle to include healthy behaviors.”