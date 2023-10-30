Sleep problems | Continuous lack of sleep weakens heart health later in life, and the reason was found in an experiment

Already a rather mild but continuous lack of sleep for weeks strains the blood vessels, shows a fresh research In Scientific Reports.

It is known from population studies that lack of sleep is connected to a greater risk of cardiovascular diseases.

In women, the connection can be seen even more clearly than in men. Women also report more often that they suffer from sleep disorders.

American Columbia University researchers have discovered a possible mechanism linking poor sleep to heart disease.

35 healthy women with an average age of 36 participated in the study. Everyone usually slept seven to eight hours a night, that is, what is considered sufficient.

In the experiment, they slept as usual for six weeks and another six-week period where they went to bed an hour and a half later than normal.

Movement activity measurement, or actigraphy, confirmed that during the sleep deprivation period, the women slept an average of one hour and 20 minutes less per night than normal.

Sleep deprivation caused inflammation in women’s blood vessels and weakened their function.

The cause of the inflammation turned out to be oxidative stress in the surface tissue of blood vessels. It is an unbalanced state of cellular metabolism, in which harmful reactive oxygen compounds are produced while the antioxidant reaction that curbs the harm remains too weak.

According to the study, the antioxidant reaction was completely absent during sleep deprivation. It was surprising because in animal experiments the reaction is amplified.

“This is the first direct evidence showing that mild prolonged sleep deprivation causes heart disease,” the professor who led the study Sanja Jelic says Columbia University in the bulletin.

Many previous studies have focused on finding out the physiological consequences of short-term but more severe sleep deprivation.

The experimental research of Jelic and his partners is more in line with the usual way people live.

“Most people wake up at the same time every day but manage to postpone going to bed by an hour or two. We wanted to imitate this behavior, which is the most common way adults sleep,” says Jelic.

In the conclusions of their study, the researchers state that there should be a reason to inform healthcare professionals about the importance of adequate sleep for heart health.