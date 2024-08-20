Sleep | Pippa Laukka talks about the three-hour sugar rule – We asked the researcher what the fuss is about

Sleep|Specialist Pippa Laukka advises to avoid sugar before going to bed. There is an even simpler rule of thumb for good sleep and sugar, the doctoral researcher advises.

Can ice cream on a summer evening ruin a night’s sleep? The answer is not straightforward, but sugary treats can affect blood sugar and melatonin

Annastiina Lehtonen HS

7:00 am

Eating sugar at the wrong time in the evening can ruin the chance for a good night’s sleep.

This was seen by a sports medicine specialist Pippa Laukka instructs the new season of Olet tä syot program in the opening sequence social media influencer Joona Hellman as part of a wider lifestyle change.