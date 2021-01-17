For a while now sleep monitors have become popular to exhaustion. At first they came from the hand of smartphones, and in theory simply by listening to our breathing during the night they were able to determine not only the time we had spent awake and asleep, but also the different phases of sleep of every moment. A very ambitious proposal but, let’s face it, unrealistic. I remember doing some tests and the result was … well, we will leave it in little or nothing reliable.

Shortly after, quantifying bracelets and smart watches began to arrive. There it already changed a little, well the sleep monitors in these devices began to incorporate other factors, mainly movement, and the more advanced models also add the heart rate. This, in principle, could make us think that they are much more reliable and that, therefore, we can trust these solutions to carry out a deep and reliable analysis of our sleep.

Unfortunately, it is not quite as much as you might expect, especially when you consider the way in which manufacturers promote the sleep monitors of their devices. The Next Web publishes today an interesting article In this regard, from which we can extract some data to help us decide whether it is worth using this type of solution or, on the contrary, it is best to put aside these apps and, if necessary, put ourselves in the hands of professionals to properly quantify our sleep patterns.

Although there is no precise data in this regard, it is estimated that about a third of the population suffer from sleep problems on a regular basisEither for long periods of time or chronically, that is, specific episodes are not included here. This is undoubtedly the reason why sleep monitors have gained such popularity. A factor to which must be added the knowledge for everyone of the great importance of a rest according to what is recommended by health professionals.

The problem is, these sleep monitors are not nearly as reliable as you might expect. According to a study cited in the article, they are only accurate 78% of the time when identifying sleep versus wakefulness. This precision is reduced to about 38% when estimating how long it took participants to fall asleep. And an important detail, let’s bear in mind that we are talking about distinguishing between sleep and wakefulness, not of correctly identifying the various phases of sleep, which, remember, are the following:

Phase i or stage of numbness

or stage of numbness Phase ii or light sleep stage

or light sleep stage Phase III or transition stage

or transition stage Phase IV , deep sleep or delta sleep stage

, deep sleep or delta sleep stage REM sleep phase (rapid eye movement) or paradoxical sleep stage

Each of these phases has elements that help to identify and distinguish it, therefore, from the others, but for the measurement to be accurate it is essential to carry out an analysis of brain activity, something that we can only obtain in the so-called Sleep Units of public and private hospitals. The sleep monitors of smartwatches and quantifying bracelets have no way of analyzing our brain activity to properly identify our state. Any app and device that claims to carry out a polysomnography is blatantly lying.

If we lie in bed and relax in order to fall asleep, we may fall into the arms of Morpheus in 5 or 30 minutes, or in two hours, or we may not be able to sleep all night. However, if we are able to remain without moving at all for a long period of time, Most of these sleep monitors will determine that we are sleeping, although in reality we are not..

Sleep monitors and the obsession with sleep

Have you ever, when lying down, obsessed with falling asleep quickly? If this is the case, you will already know that, as a general rule, this is the best way to stay awake for hours, perhaps even throughout the night. And a problem pointed out by more and more professionals is that sleep monitors can become another pressure element and, therefore, make it even more difficult to fall asleep for those who suffer from some type of disorder in this regard.

And the problem is that the sleep monitors have been shown to be especially unreliable when used by people with insomnia. That, precisely, they are among the most interested in using this type of solution. People with insomnia tend to lie very still in bed in an attempt to fall asleep. But since most sleep monitors only measure movement, one study found that the clocks could not differentiate sleep from wakefulness in these cases.

Thus, an incorrect quantification of sleep that is taken as valid, added to the self-imposed pressure to sleep, can lead to what some professionals define as sleep anxiety. In patients with chronic insomnia, excessive preoccupation with sleep causes anxiety and low mood, leading to more insomnia. This studio it is proof of how sleep monitors can be an additional problem in these cases.

The participants were given watches and bracelets with sleep monitors and were asked to follow certain daytime routines (the same in all cases), so that, when they went to bed, they had a profile of hours and quality similar dream. However, what the participants did not know was that those responsible for the study were going to manipulate the data and the assessment made by the sleep monitors employed by the participants.

As we can read, the daytime routine allowed the participants to have the desired profile of hours and similar quality of sleep, so the status of all of them the next day should have also matched. However, it was observed that those who were told that they had slept poorly at night showed lower mood, difficulties with thought processes during the day, and increased sleepiness. Those who were told they had a good night’s sleep showed otherwise.

Does this mean that sleep monitors should not be used? Not quite. For those people who do not have problems falling asleep, they can be “interesting”, although the truth is that they will not contribute much to their day to day. However, for people who do suffer from sleep disorders, it is best to leave these types of tools aside and, instead, call on the services of professionals, who are the ones who will really be able to quantify your dream and propose the most appropriate solutions.