Whe turned the clock? It's certainly not the pink panther's fault that our hours are slipping away like water through a sieve. The new time use survey presented by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday is helpful. On behalf of the authorities, 20,000 people kept diaries and were supposed to record their activities every ten minutes. A good exercise, because as a result of the law passed by the European Court of Justice, employees will have to get used to having to differentiate precisely between work and leisure time.

* * *

We suspected it, now we have it officially: Germans sleep longer and work less. Specifically, the time spent sleeping and personal hygiene has increased by seven minutes to 9:38 since 2012, while the daily effort spent on work and education fell by an average of 18 minutes to 2:58 minutes. Now there are legitimate objections to this representation, after all, not only working days were evaluated, but also a third of days off. In addition, all people from the age of ten are taken into account, including pensioners, and there will eventually be more of them. But still: A society whose members – for whatever reason – only work or study for three hours a day on average will have difficulty keeping up with those nations that are fighting for their advancement without a time clock. Especially since the official statistics also include travel times.

* * *

At least something could be done about that. Construction sites have proven to be an effective means of extending the journeys of working people, especially if the progress of work is delayed as much as possible. The city of Frankfurt am Main has some experience in this, which is now approaching a new peak. In the Sachsenhausen district, a roundabout is to replace the traffic lights at an intersection used by 14,000 cars a day. At the beginning of February, the intersection was completely closed, causing chaos on the surrounding residential streets. The perfect roundabout with a four and a half meter wide roadway, bicycle lanes, barrier-free pedestrian crossings and an underground waste glass container is scheduled to be completed by mid-2025. A year and a half of construction time for a roundabout? Do they only work on it three hours a day?