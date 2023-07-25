EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

That morning, vigilant, I agitated in a half-dream of fierce combat. I was on the Miskitu coast, there, next to my native islands in the southwestern Caribbean. we enjoyed a stew of turtle and the supreme god of the Miskitu nation chewed the meats and put them in my mouth to feed me. I also looked for that enchanted mouth of whistles and snails, so that he too would feed on mine. He leaned closer to me and murmured in the words of our indigenous language: dem de kum (here they come)

He became like that, pensive, troubled. And then, he mused, he revealed that treaties and disputes and pseudo-defenses would divide the great Miskitu kingdom and the great Raizal kingdom, that the original people and brother by blood, language and history, would surely be keys nestled in their chance. That no one would remember these. Perhaps of the 75,000 nautical miles rich in fishing with the soil and subsoil and food sovereignty that had been given away in 2012 as an offering so as not to have them in front of Cartagena de Indias with the extended continental shelf. Erased from the collective memory would also be the Esguerra-Bárcenas Treaty, of almost a century and the beginning of the Creole territorial dismemberment.

And he added, imitating a clairvoyant, that malnourished we would go in different directions, that I would no longer comb his darkened hair, that we would look at each other but with squint looks. And that the turtle stews would no longer bring our mouths together. I felt how the supreme god of the Miskitu nation was being torn from me. Aching and wrathful, it roared with a cyclopean throat and gradually transformed into the eye of a cyclone.

Thus, tossed about in that half-dream, but no longer because of the nightmare-invented over the extended continental platform, but because in front of all the raizales there was the customary exercise of the millenary barter, then of keys unlocked by platform for the joy of fishing but the idea did not occur to them.

Between the mists I learned that the solution was not between States but between peoples, so we would talk about our border concerns and reestablish geopolitical and cultural relations, exercising ancestral diplomacy as it does putchipü’üithe palabrero of the Wayuu people.

In wakefulness, this April 2023 I was surprised that the Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán, in a sovereign celebration in Cayo-Serrana-territorio-enclavado, belonging to the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, told us that “the practices and rights of the communities are typical of the jus cogens (of peremptory norms of international law) as a universal principle and that the protection and guarantee of these practices and these rights are not the prerogative of the State or any institution, but are a universal mandate”. In this context, it is inferred that he was referring to the self-determination of peoples as an imperative norm. From there, the measures that we must take endogenously and twinned are validated.

Now, this July 13, we were read in The Hague the latest judgment in the litigation in the Caribbean Sea. The United Nations International Court of Justice (TIJ) ruled in favor of Colombia in the maritime dispute and rejected Nicaragua’s claim to extend the continental shelf beyond the 200 maritime miles that correspond to it.

What is interesting is that it seems that we have gained something by not having given Nicaragua what it requested. However, it was the actual ratification of the ruling of 2012 but, above all, the cry of the International Court of Justice for those affected to mitigate the devastating impact that it causes the Raizal indigenous people, to the extent that we make agreements, cooperation and treaties that solve, among other things, the loss of ancestral rights of the artisanal fishermen.

From the perspective of the raizal nation, this ruling reminds us that the original knots of solidarity have never been loosened and that it will be a matter of local raizal diplomacy in harmony with a transparent national diplomacy to work from inclusive approaches and multilateral policies thinking, with the height of events, not only in sista (sister) Nicaragua but also in the West Indies and in the Greater Caribbean Confederation, a cross-border action proposed by the current government of Colombia to unite all neighboring States and which will have the Raizal indigenous territory as its center.