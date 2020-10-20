Spain is the Himalayas of speleologists and, thanks to the large number of caves with depths exceeding a thousand meters, national science has positioned itself at the world forefront in matters such as earthquake prevention based on data collected in chasms or in the analysis of how climate change affects life in the subsoil. Raúl Pérez, scientist at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), is one of those responsible for that small miracle that he attributes, in addition to a sometimes undervalued know-how, to the enthusiasm, courage and adventurous eagerness that characterizes these underground explorers.

This is what prompts Pérez to go into chasms of up to 1,500 meters and spend days and nights exploring, taking data, making measurements, investigating … A claim that he wants to make clear: “We do very good science with fair means.

Adapting to living (and sleeping) several days underground is a difficult task. The darkness is absolute, your brain deceives you and the silence and the deprivation of sight sometimes cause you to hear murmurs, voices that do not exist, and time is delayed. “You stop following the external 24-hour pattern, your biological rhythm is determined by exposure to light, and suddenly you may have been working for 20 hours believing that you will barely have exceeded 12,” he says.

That is why it is very important to schedule breaks, to sleep well, because in such uncontrollable and adverse circumstances, fatigue and lack of clarity can lead you to make fatal mistakes. How to get out of there injured? A rescue could mean weeks down there. Recovering from fatigue is essential.

“In a cave you are always wet, tired and scared. To fall asleep and alleviate the loss of heat that we suffer, it is important to warm up before going to sleep with a tea and create a comfortable interior, a covered space with thermal blankets that isolate us from humidity and raise the temperature a couple of degrees, heated by a candle that increases that environment another couple of degrees ”, Pérez explains about how to build a bivouac, that small camp that will welcome them while they rest. They wear two overalls, the superficial one, soaked, they usually leave it during those hours together with the boots drying on the rock. Pérez also reveals his secret to distracting fears and sleeping peacefully: chocolate and watching happy videos of his family on his mobile. “In those moments I always think: I have to get out of here.”

