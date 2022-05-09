Sleep increasingly sought after by those who, by now, have exceeded a certain age group; some out of habit, others, sleeping has become a luxury and we don’t pay much attention to the ideal hours of sleep so as not to feel tired in the long run. All the more so if those hours devoted to rest prevent diseases such as type 2 diabetes and many other problems. We talk about it often in our articles and we recommend that you do a little research to get an overall picture of what we are talking about. Recently, by the way, it was held World Sleep Day and we have dedicated a small space to introduce you to some technology improvements to help you sleep.

But how long should you rest? Each age group has their own hours, respected or not, and today we are talking about all those people who are over 40 years old. We are talking about an age influenced by both the new generations and the old ones and it is precisely from the latter that one of the most important data ever heard from our grandparents or parents turns: we need to sleep for at least 8 hours a night. We assume that every person is different and needs a very precise calculation about himself, the new English study reveals that this rumor is nothing more than a rumor.

Sleep is importantobviously, but exceeding general rest hours could also be a problem. Let’s find out some more details together!

Sleep: here is the study carried out on at least 500,000 adults

The age that covered this study is a range between 38 and 73 years; a large margin of study that has led to more than real data. Before starting, however, a small test was performed on each of them to understand if the person concerned was involved in some sleep disorder or some particularity to take into consideration. At the end of everything, in fact, these data were crossed with the results of the various studies and from here was born the fundamental data we are talking about today. Not only that, because it turned out that not sleeping properly could reduce the area of ​​the hippocampus that is affected by sleep.

This is in the case of too much sleep, and of little dedicated hours. We come, however, to the most important point of this article: according to this English study, the correct hours to have a good rest would be 7 and not 8, as had always been illustrated and explained by the older generations. Let’s talk about dedicated hours of sleep for those over the age of 40; those who said they sleep for such hours, in fact, has received incredible results both in terms of cognition and memory. Daily activities were performed quickly and carefully, without showing excessive tiredness or problems such as blurry vision or recurring headaches.

Sleeping well is very important and we can well say that the English study dedicated to sleep affirmed a popular saying: the more you get older the less you sleep. In the right measure, of course, e aided by dedicated devices that combine these hours of rest with everyday life. One in 3 Italians sleeps less than 6 hoursfor example, and this because of insomnia increasingly present in families. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be the main cause, but even the frenetic activity of recent years has not contributed, favoring bad habits and little rest.

How to fight insomnia?

There have been many other studies on this, to help the person sleep and rest better; as mentioned at the beginning of this article, on our site there are dedicated articles where technology is able to reconcile the user’s sleep. Smartphones and smartwatches are the order of the day, but there are some little things you could do in your life. The study in question does not have a precise place in terms of age; you can be 18, like 74, and the result would be equally good.

Let’s start by saying that from the study carried out in 2021, the ideal time to start getting sleep is true 22:00; the indicated time seems to be the best in order to have an optimal night span, even in terms of hours of sleep obtained at any age. To combat insomnia it is advised not to eat and drink (especially theine or caffeine), do not smoke, turn off all types of lighting and avoid the use of smartphones, tablets, computers or any screens. Therefore, activities that can relax both the body and the mind are welcome.

If even these small tricks are not needed, you may want to consider taking chamomile, valerian (in moderate doses), melatonin, or vitamins able to counteract insomnia. In this case, however, it is useful consult your doctor and be directed in the right direction to take for your person. Also, you may have one of the consequences of the Omicron variant of Covid-19which creates a major disturbance during the REM phase of sleep.