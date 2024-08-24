Sleep | Henri Liipola bought a few dozen aids and wondered in the morning that he was feeling fresh

Sleep|Henri Liipola got the snoring rails, with which he feels he has regained his energy. He does not have an official diagnosis of sleep apnea, but sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto recommends getting one.

Pirkkala

So, it feels like this when you sleep well.

It had a mortar thrower Henri Liipola30, was the first thought when he slept the first night on a snoring splint designed to treat mild sleep apnea.

The aid that cost a few tens made me feel more energetic. In the morning, according to Liipola, I spent a quarter wondering how refreshed I felt.

“I think that it happens to many people that apnea comes on little by little and you get used to feeling bad. Then you no longer remember how it feels to have slept well,” says Liipola.

Liipola, who has won the WC gold in the shot put three times at the Kaleva Games, has not undergone official tests so far, so he does not have an official sleep apnea diagnosis.

Henri Liipola and snoring rails.

Henri Liipola says that using snoring aids helps to fall asleep. The startles upon waking have also decreased.

To his sleep problems Liipola, who lives in Lempäälä and trains in Pirkkala, says he was impressed after listening Joe Rogan’s podcasts. It said that many athletes unknowingly have sleep apnea because the muscles in the neck and neck area become stronger.

After that, he started to think about his own kind of hurling. The muscles need to be strong so that the head stays firmly upright while spinning in the ring.

Sleep doctor Henri Tuomilehto confirm the matter. According to him, two-thirds of sleep apnea cases are related to being overweight, but one-third are related to something else: for example, large tonsils, a small jaw or large muscles.

“Sleep apnea is a disease of the upper respiratory tract where someone narrows the pharynx. When you’ve fallen asleep, your muscles relax and your game reserve decreases. Then the pharynx gets blocked and there is a break in breathing,” says Tuomilehto.

Tuomilehto reminds that attention has been paid to the prevalence of sleep apnea in, for example, American football players. The medical New England Journal of Medicine already wrote in 2003 about a study in which players were found to have a higher risk of sleep apnea than the whole nation.

“ “In the past, you always had to collect yourself before leaving the house.”

Liipola says that the improvement in the quality of sleep was immediately reflected in the whole everyday life. I felt more energetic throughout the day.

“You don’t have to beat yourself up all the time in such a way that this training is over and then the week’s training is done. In the past, you always had to collect yourself before leaving home,” Liipola compares.

Moukaria Liipola has thrown to good numbers this season. The 73.82 thrown in May is still the top domestic result of the season. Since then, the results have decreased, which Liipola estimates was due to greed. The race pace was too hard in the early season considering the trips.

According to Liipola, waking up shortly after falling asleep, for example, has stopped. Likewise, the time it takes to fall asleep has shortened. In training, Liipola says that she notices the importance of better sleep and recovery, for example in jumping exercises.

“They have gained such elasticity. In the past, such a flat-footed jump was pläts, pläts, pläts, but now it has been boing, boing, boing. Even the shot put is more elastic and not that kind of crunching,” Liipola describes.

A lot is said about the meaning of sleep for athletes. Liipola says that it is not a matter of not having understood the meaning. The situation, which gradually worsened, only surprised me.

“He thinks that when he lives an athlete’s life, his weight stays under control, he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol. Thinks that I can’t have something like that. Before listening to the podcast, I didn’t know that even the size of the neck muscles can expose you to it,” says Liipola.

“ “No matter how talented you are, you can’t succeed if you don’t recover.”

Sleep doctor Tuomilehto says that the symptoms mentioned above match sleep apnea, but an official diagnosis cannot be made without undergoing a test. He says that he recommends applying for tests for Liipola as well, even though the snoring rail seems to have brought help.

“There are different types of sleep apnea. You can see the degree of difficulty when it has been verified and after that you can make treatment follow-up measurements. It is good to do the measurement again after a couple of months. The thought may be that the matter is being treated, but in the measurement you notice that it is not there at all. As a top athlete, I wouldn’t leave anything half-way”; Tuomilehto says.

Tuomilehto says that sleep apnea is a national disease. There are diagnoses and health care is actively applied for tests. Nevertheless, a large proportion of sleep apneas go unrecognized. A disease progressing on a certain schedule is detected.

Tuomilehto considers it possible that sleep apnea symptoms go unnoticed in athletes because of their healthy lifestyle. Since some sleep apneas are caused by, for example, hereditary factors or acquired muscles, athletes can also get sleep apnea.

Sleep problems still need to be sorted out.

“Few can say that the importance of sleep in recovery is 90 percent. No matter how talented you are, you can’t succeed if you don’t recover,” says Tuomilehto.

He compares the shortcomings in recovery to trying to completely scoop water out of a boat, into which more is leaking.

“When recovery is fixed, we’ll go again with 100 percent batteries,” says Tuomilehto.