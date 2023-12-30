It doesn't have revolving doors, nor does it have a doorman wearing a bowler hat, because it doesn't even have a sign. The cheapest hostel in Madrid is not pretty, but it is cheap, and good, depending on who you ask. «If you are looking for luxuries, go to a five-star hotel. Here you already know what there is, this is very basic, but for eleven euros…”, Josué leaves the answer in the air, who rushes his last hours in what happens to be the last bargain to sleep warm (and accompanied) in the expensive capital of Spain.

Welcome to Naples, the opposite of the Ritz. Eleven euros, what it costs to have three beers in the Plaza Mayor, versus 850 per night at the legendary Madrid five-star hotel. An unthinkable expense for 'low cost' travelers like Josué, who returns to his city, Heredia, in Costa Rica, after having enjoyed a few days of tourism that took him to the Prado, to walk under the Christmas lights of Gran Vía and the taverns of Malasaña. There, at the happy foot of its bars and beers, a good part of the money that this 24-year-old has saved by giving up the comfort of a room with a bed and an individual bathroom in exchange for the Trappist austerity of Naples has been spent. and its mixed dormitories with bunk beds with inflatable mattresses. «They are uncomfortable and if you move they make noise, but it is the most affordable thing I have found in Madrid. Pure Life dude”.

Josué has been amazed by the Villa y Corte parade (“there are people at all hours, although it is very cold”), a rush of partying that compensates for any “inconvenience”, such as spending the night with twenty other strangers, with whom has shared snoring, bathroom and kitchen. “I was looking for something cheap,” he says to defend a choice of extreme sobriety that word of mouth has turned into the first stop in Spain for travelers with very tight budgets, and immigrants looking for the most economical accommodation possible while trying to start a new life. life among us.

The Nápoles is outside the wealthy central area of ​​Madrid, where the simplest room in a hostel does not go below 60 euros and that in a hotel exceeds 200. But it is very well connected. It is located in Canillas – a neighborhood where officially protected apartments, urbanizations with swimming pools and the largest police station in Spain coexist in peace –, very close to the Esperanza metro station, just four stops from Barajas airport and ten from the central Plaza de Colón, the one where the demonstrations take place.

From top to bottom, image taken from the Napoli website with the bunk beds and the prepared bedding. Stefanny, with her back turned, is browsing his computer in the hostel's dining room, and Costa Rican Josué, with his suitcases shortly before leaving the hostel to return to his country.



It lacks the claim of charm, but for location and price it has no competition. And if it has it, it does not appear in accommodation search engines. In Booking, where they give it a pass, you can reserve a night for less than eleven euros (10.89) from Monday to Thursday, an amount that rises to 15 on weekends. For these dates it is practically complete.

In exchange for the 11 bucks that the Costa Rican Josué has paid, Nápoles offers him to spend the night on a bunk bed with an inflatable mattress in a collective dormitory next to twenty other guests. The hotel provides bed linen and bath towels. The biggest luxury is the hair dryer and free wifi. These days, a Christmas tree with twinkling lights gives a touch of color and warmth to a sad reception.

The Nápoles, at number 48 on the street of the same name, functions as one of those youth hostels aimed at globetrotters who travel while spending just enough money. In the bedrooms, in the laundry room (5 euros per wash), in the community kitchen and in the small dining room at the entrance you can breathe the multicultural atmosphere and the mixture of languages ​​of the Youth Hostel, in this case with a predominance of Latin accents.

What a hotel in Madrid costs on average Madrid has a network of accommodations, but not for all budgets. Hostels offer one of the cheapest options, and there are centrally located ones starting at around 60 euros for a single room. The average price in hotels rises to 240 euros (that was the rate during the last Constitution Day long weekend) until it reaches 850 euros for a night at the Ritz, the legendary five-star hotel on Paseo del Prado, one of the most luxurious in Spain. .

It has twelve rooms spread over three floors. The largest, a 12-berth cabin, occupies the basement of the building. It also has nine shared bathrooms and a kitchen with simple appliances and kitchenware, where tenants prepare their own food that they buy on a nearby day. “They come here a lot, they take prepared dishes, such as packaged potato omelettes, juices and milk,” describes the supermarket clerk. Everything is kept in three refrigerators with a warning to outsiders. In English and Spanish. 'Don't eat what doesn't belong to you'. 'Don't eat what doesn't belong to you.' Inside there are no entrecôtes; yes white label sausage packages.

Faced with an XXL-sized French omelette that he has just prepared for breakfast on the simple kitchen stove, Camilo, a 29-year-old Colombian, says that he has stopped at Napoles, taking advantage of a stopover on his flight to Cali from Hamburg, where he works. “Look, daddy, I slept with ten others and they snore a lot! Hahaha, but for eleven euros it's worth it,” he points out with a smile, while at his side Ángel, another 26-year-old Colombian who came to Naples through mouth, nods his head in agreement. from the mouths of his compatriots. “Sleeping in Madrid has become difficult, but for this money, what are you going to order?” He says while he scrubs the plate and cutlery that he has used to leave them clean and ready for the next diner.

Snoring and smell of feet



Many disembark in Naples knowing what is there. More than 3,600 comments describe it on the Internet, most of them from Latin Americans who have tried “air mattress” bunk beds themselves. There are reviews for all tastes. They value the location and security that they miss in their countries. “It is a quiet neighborhood where you can go for a walk and shop safely,” they say.

Others complain about the night traffic, people coming in and out of the bedrooms, the discomfort of the mattresses, the smell of feet in the rooms, or the lack of privacy. In the hotel it is strictly prohibited to consume drugs and a sign makes it very clear: no alcohol, marijuana or cocaine. They also do not accept children. No pets.

Ana, from Guatemala, found it “clean and tidy” and had no problem with the showers. “There was hot water and a curtain.” Venezuelan Angela was bothered by the noise at night and the lack of locked cabinets to store her luggage. The Honduran Diego liked “being able to go for a walk at any time”, although he does not recommend it for long stays “because the bunk beds and chats of some people will make you uncomfortable, which makes it difficult to rest.”

“There are no parties here, people sleep at night, but it's true that they get up early,” responds the receptionist. One of them is Diego, a 31-year-old Bolivian, who wakes up at five in the morning to have a “strong” breakfast and arrive at work on time. “As soon as I raise a little money, I'll rent a room for myself.”

Stefanny, a 33-year-old Peruvian teacher, is passing through Naples. Seated in front of one of the free tables in the dining room, she browses on her computer, taking advantage of the Wi-Fi that the hostel offers free of charge to her clients. She is on vacation and heading to Southeast Asia “starting in the Philippines.” She stopped in Madrid in the middle of a convoluted odyssey that has taken her from Lima to Amsterdam, then to Madrid, from where she will travel to Rome to take another plane to Abu Dhabi, the penultimate stop before her final destination, in Manila. A very long journey in which she has been fitting in the cheapest connections at the cost of eternal intervals between flights. She booked her night in Naples on Booking for eleven euros. «It seemed like a good price to me. “I looked at other options but they were much less economical.” The young teacher has spent the night sharing a room with other women, and despite the discomfort of her mattress, she does not complain about it. «In Lima there are hostels like this one and when I travel I usually stay in 'all shared' type hostels; “I don't have any problems and I don't see them as insecure either.”

Tourists who come and go like Stefanny coincide in Naples with immigrants who have found a cheap roof over their heads while they look for a life or regularize their situation in Spain to be able to work. Fadú, a 30-year-old Senegalese who arrived on a boat to Isla del Hierro and who a few months ago was referred to Madrid due to migratory pressure in the Canary Islands, has ended up at the hostel through the immigrant relocation program that the Ministry of Inclusion has been launched on the Peninsula.

Fadú receives health and psychosocial care from the NGO Accem, which has also provided him with Spanish classes, a language in which he speaks in a basic way but enough to say that he just wants to look for a job and earn some money to send to his family. . “I would like to work in construction,” he says over a glass of milk, three cookies and a turkey sandwich. The Napoles is a five-star hotel compared to his home in Senegal, an adobe hut with a cloth on the floor where the whole family sleeps. So the inflatable mattress is heaven. «Senegal is bad, there is no money, no work, no democracy, and there is a lot of corruption. I had no future there to support my family,” he explains hurriedly. “Sorry, I have to go, I'm late for classes,” he apologizes before getting up and heading towards that subway station called Esperanza.