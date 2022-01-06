After every turn of the year I sleep badly. It’s January, the counter is back to zero and instead of taking action, I mostly lie at night staring at the ceiling. “Hey,” said the cousin (16) when I picked him up to go for a run, “you look just like Aunt Margot.”

Margot was my father’s oldest sister. She smoked since she was nine and didn’t believe in fruit, which made her head look like a ditch by her thirties. I told that I was not sleeping well, whereupon my nephew was surprised he said that he never has any problems with that, falling asleep always goes by itself, within five seconds he is under sail, last night he still made it thirteen hours, it is not that difficult after all , you just have to lie down in front of it, just don’t think anymore ha ha ha.

After removing the cousin from my will, I lay back that night waiting for the eyelids to grow heavy. Nothing happened. What also doesn’t help is that I suffer from partial dyscalculia: during the day I’m a disaster in mental arithmetic, but at night after a single look at the clock I immediately know how many minutes are left before the alarm goes off, which provides extra adrenaline that keeps you awake much longer. To make things even more stressful, I had a packed schedule the next day and started worrying about what would go wrong if I didn’t sleep well. I once spoke to a boy who was terrified to go to bed for fear of dying in his sleep. I didn’t understand what he was fussing about. Death is not a problem for me, underachievement is.

Sleep failure increased with every hour. Against my better judgement, I turned on the computer around half past three, hoping for a distraction. While wandering I came across an interview in Fidelity with marathon runner and sportswoman of the year Sifan Hassan, in which she told us that we can do much more than we think.

“When we think we’re tired,” she said, “we’ve only used 20 percent of our energy. The rest remains unused.”

That helped. The idea of ​​someone getting gold medals while her body was trying to tell her she was tired, even though there was still plenty of energy. That everything will still be okay while you’re dead tired. Within moments I fell asleep. It didn’t help me, it was nice.

Ellen Deckwitz writes an exchange column with Marcel van Roosmalen here.