Snoring is known as an embarrassing and annoying but harmless ailment. Wrongly: we are increasingly realizing that it is downright dangerous. And the smoker himself is usually not the biggest victim. “We’ve known for a long time that poor sleep quality can lead to cardiovascular, hormonal and psychological problems,” says sleep expert Dr. Michael DeMeyer.

#Sleep #expert #Snoring #underestimated #medical #alarm #cry