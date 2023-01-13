Parents of a child who has trouble sleeping have probably come across it online: the advice to use melatonin, especially for children. This would make it easier for your child to fall asleep and sleep better. But what exactly is melatonin? And is it dangerous for your child? Sleep expert Stephanie Molenaar explains what melatonin can do.

Melatonin, what exactly is that?

Melatonin is a body’s own substance that makes you sleepy. In principle, everyone produces the hormone (in the pineal gland in the brain, ed.). Yet there are people, especially children, who cannot sleep well at night. The cause is often sought in a too low production of melatonin, so that supplements that increase it are quickly taken, but in fact you are going to mess with a system that works well. So you shouldn’t just do that.”

“Because the cause of sleep problems in children is usually not in the sleep system, but more in behavioral aspects, attachment or certain sleep rituals. By adding extra melatonin yourself, you usually do not solve anything. In fact, it can only exacerbate a child’s sleep problems, because if melatonin is used incorrectly, it can be even more difficult to fall asleep or be sleepy during the day.”

,,Precisely. And that's mainly because melatonin is generally not used properly. Adding this hormone requires a lot of precision. For example, under the guidance of a specialist doctor, it should be taken at a certain time before the usual time for sleep. In addition, you need to look very carefully at the quantities you give. That's why I don't recommend using melatonin yourself, especially because I don't believe in 'sticking plasters'. If you want to tackle the actual cause, you will usually not find the solution in melatonin."



In general, I see melatonin often being touted as “the sleep aid,” but it really isn’t.

Still, some parents swear by melatonin. Is it a coincidence that it works for them?

,, That could be, or they are well supervised by an expert doctor. In general, I see melatonin often being touted as “the sleep aid,” but it really isn’t. Of course, it’s great for people with jet lag where their day and night rhythm is clearly disrupted. And yes, with the right guidance it can help some children with sleeping problems, but the vast majority of this group would benefit much more from other help.”

“I therefore prefer to look at the underlying cause with the parents. Why does a child actually sleep badly? For example, has it never learned to fall asleep on its own? Or is there another unrest factor? It can be anything and in most cases it is not so easy to solve with a pill. It just needs a different approach.”

But suppose you’ve been giving your child melatonin for a while. Is that dangerous?

“Not now, but as said before: you die in a well-functioning and developed (sleep) system. It is therefore not a question of ‘if it doesn’t work, it won’t hurt’. In the long term, the chronic use of melatonin can indeed be dangerous. Children grow while they sleep. They need their rest to process impressions of the day and to get rid of all kinds of toxins. If that process does not run smoothly or is disrupted by the use of melatonin, this can have far-reaching consequences for a child.”

,, Think of a negative association around sleep because it always fails, the development of growth retardation and – in the case of severe sleep deprivation – even depression or obesity. Very intense and that is why, as a sleep expert, I advocate only using melatonin under the guidance of a specialist. After all, you also do that with other medication, especially if it concerns a young child. And there are so many other things you can also try as a parent.”

“A good tip is to take a look at the bedtime you use. Many children are put to bed too early, even though they are not tired enough yet. A shame, because this often keeps them awake too long and makes it even more difficult for them to fall asleep. So take a good look at what suits your child. I understand that as a parent you want your child to bed around 7:30 pm, so that you also have something to do with your evening. Yet it is of no use to either of you if it takes hours afterwards before your child actually falls asleep.”

Also, seeking professional help can also help. As a parent you have probably already tried a lot to get your child to sleep better, so at some point you can no longer look at it so clearly. A sleep coach is trained for this and gives tips where necessary, so that you as a parent gain different insights and can try it in a different way.”





