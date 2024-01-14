Of Vera Martinella

Dermatological diseases affect approximately 25% of Italians. In addition to itching, anxiety and nervousness – often associated – create a vicious circle that favors insomnia, obstructive apnea, bruxism and even snoring.

They sleep poorly or not at all, with serious consequences at school and at work. a reality that those who suffer from one know well skin disease: almost half of dermatology patients, in fact, suffer from sleep disorders. This was revealed by a vast analysis presented in Berlin during the last congress of theEuropean Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (Eadv), conducted on over 50 thousand adults in 20 European countries with the aim of investigating the impact of skin diseases on people's daily lives. It emerged that insomnia, obstructive apnea, bruxism are very widespread and they affect 42% of those living with a skin diseasewith reduced work productivity reported by 49% of those interviewed, comments Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (SIDeMaST).

Symptoms The main symptoms that cause problems are itching, which affects as many as 60% of patients, combined with a sensation of heat or tingling. To which they are often added

anxiety and nervousness which are, unfortunately, an integral part of a vicious circle that afflicts many dermatological patients: a transversal discomfort in many cases: itching creates problems in sleeping, thus increasing stress in patients which, in turn, is a precursor to the appearance or worsening of the skin lesions — explains Maria Concetta Fargnoli, vice president of SIDeMaST —. It happens for various pathologies: rashes, eczema, acne, psoriasis, rosacea, alopecia, just to name a few. There is, in fact, a depth link between central nervous system and skinscientifically documented, is the common factor underlying the entire inflammatory state which can both trigger the appearance of lesions in people who are genetically predisposed, and lead to a flare-up of skin problems.

Release tensions Experts therefore recommend finding ways to ease tensions (L'physical activity the best strategy recommended) and for Don't have too busy an agenda: crucial strategies for our well-being, as much as sleep the right amount of hours. Dermatological diseases affect approximately 25% of the Italian population in total. See also Covid quarantine reduced with third dose vaccine, what experts say

When to go to the dermatologist

Better be seenbefore the situation gets worse, in case of spots, blisters, pustules, crusts or flaking; diffuse or localized itching or pain; brittle or stained nails; often dry skin and strange molesof any color, which change shape or grow in size.

With a early diagnosis many pathologies can be cured or kept under control for a long time. From the All Projetc survey illustrated to the Eadv, the price paid by patients for lack of sleep appears clear: 81% experience a lasting sense of tiredness from the first awakening, 83% experience drowsiness during the day, a tingling in the eyes torment 58% of those questioned and 72% are unable to keep yawning at bay.

Tips to improve sleep quality Checking the quality of life of our patients is an integral part of the treatment, also because many dermatological pathologies I am chronic or persist for several months and the purpose of the prescribed therapy is to allow people to live well, managing to carry out normal daily activities with satisfaction – concludes Argenziano, full professor of Dermatology at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania -. For improve sleep qualityfor example, there are a number of precautions that patients may have. First of all you can use a antihistamine to relieve itching, when necessary. essential speak some problems with the dermatologistwho could decide to modify the treatment if it is not adequate to keep the pathology from which the patient suffers at bay.

More generally, then, it is good to make sure that the room is sufficiently darkened and isolated from any noise or distractions. It can also be useful to try to maintain regular times for falling asleep and waking up, avoid drinking stimulants such as caffeine in the hours before rest and going to bed only to sleep, not to read or watch television.

Your skin ages if you sleep little Various scientific research has also highlighted that the skin ages if you sleep little: A cchronic lack of sleep and decreased serotonin levels they have a negative impact also at the epidermal level — concludes Maria Concetta Fargnoli, full professor of Dermatology at the University of L'Aquila — . The skin ages worse and more quickly (the collagenwhich helps the skin to stay firm and not “fall off”, it regenerates while we rest just like brain and muscle cells), and less efficient in its functions (for example it has more difficulty healing wounds). See also Salutequità, proposed 10 access levers for relaunching Snn

Dermatological problems on the increase The skin diseases they strike indiscriminately at any age And there are over 3 thousand. Today in Italy they are of interest one in four people, which often pays a price also on an economic level (when one has to bear the cost of some treatments) and psychologically (an often visible skin pathology) with damage to one's emotional, social, working or school life. Some forms, such as certain tumors, are disabling or fatal. Some factors which determine the well-being of the skin they cannot be modified: for example genetics, hormonal disorders or air pollution. For others, simple is enough daily attention to avoid a negative impact on the skin's ability to work effectively as our protective barrier, for example: poor diet, smoking, stress, lack of sleep, sedentary lifestyle and dehydration.

In some cases stigma and prejudice weigh more Who suffers from hidradenitis suppurativa pays a particularly high price in everyday life: 77% of patients receive it stigma due to the disease72% a discomfort in front of the mirror58% try a feeling of rejection by other people. The discomfort revealed by the All Project research, presented at the Eadv conference in Germany, illustrates the difficult reality of those who have to live with this pathology – comments Maria Concetta Fargnoli, head of the Dermatology Unit at the San Salvatore Hospital in L'Aquila -. ThereDrosadenitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease, which can be very painful and take months (not infrequently years) to be correctly diagnosed. It comes with inflamed nodules localized to the foldsin particular armpits and groinwhich are often mistaken for simple boils, but they can evolve into fistulas and abscesses, with purulent and smelly secretions. THE first symptoms they generally do their own appearing between the ages of 20 and 30 of age and in about three quarters of cases the disease affects them women. According to statistics, there are around 2 thousand new cases in Italy per year, but experts believe the numbers are underestimated. See also Geriatrician: "Italian cuisine has unique richness and variety, an elixir of longevity"

Hidradenitis suppurativa, psychological implications The psychological weight from the





hidradenitis suppurativa complex: those who suffer from it have one distorted perception of one's body image and is affected on a psychological level so much so as to be arhigh risk of depression and living with a strong state of anxiety. When hidradenitis is recognized they exist effective therapies which allow patients to have a good quality of life continues Fargnoli. Although there are no solutions that allow us to talk about definitive healing, there are different treatments who come prescribed based on the severity of the disease. In milder cases (with a few isolated lesions and without pain) or moderate cases (multiple sites and pain) we proceed with oral or topical antibiotics, to be applied to the affected areas – explains Angelo Valerio Marzano, director of Dermatology at the Irccs Ca' Granda Foundation Policlinico Hospital of Milan and president of the SIDeMaST task force on hidradenitis —. If they do not work and the disease progresses, as in severe forms, biological drugs already used in the treatment of other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases can be used. It then acquires more and more space surgery, minimal (drainage of abscesses, which can be performed by the dermatologist) or more radical, which consists in the removal of entire parts of tissue including hair follicles and apocrine glands affected by inflammation. At the moment this second option he comes practiced in Italy only in some specialized centers. Given the complexity of this pathology, it is important that patients are followed by multidisciplinary teams (dermatologists, infectious disease specialists, plastic surgeons, psychologists and more) able to best follow them on multiple fronts, concludes Marzano.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.