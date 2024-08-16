Specialists have confirmed that sleep disorders are among the most prominent challenges that threaten the quality of life in modern societies, and attributed them to negative thinking and fear of the future, warning of their psychological and physical dangers, while global statistics show that about a third of the world’s population suffers from one of its forms.

They called on those suffering from disorders to visit a specialist doctor to determine the causes and develop appropriate treatment plans.

In detail, psychiatric consultant Dr. Adel Ahmed Karani said that sleep disorders have increased significantly in recent years, and have become one of the most prominent challenges facing modern societies, especially for young people, as their symptoms have begun to appear on them.

He pointed out that sleep disorders have two basic forms: the first is sleeping with difficulty, or intermittently, or the inability to sleep continuously for a sufficient period of time, and the second is the loss of the ability to sleep for a period that may reach consecutive days.

He stated that the causes of sleep disorders are usually related to an incorrect lifestyle, lack of time management, or the presence of psychological causes, such as anxiety, excessive thinking, and fear that something bad will happen.

He explained that people who think negatively are more likely to suffer from sleep disorders. Severe sadness and depression are among the causes of sleep disorders, as a result of losing the ability to enjoy life, low energy, and preoccupation with sad matters. There are also diseases that cause sleep disorders, such as schizophrenia (delusions and delusions), which requires a visit to the doctor and taking auxiliary medications.

He explained that the body secretes the hormone melatonin at night, which helps with sleep, but this hormone is affected by the surrounding sounds, lights, or other influences, which causes an imbalance in its secretion. The body also secretes the hormone “cortisone” in the morning to help a person wake up and do his work, but many of the work and activities of a person are done at night – these days – which prompts young people and teenagers to stay up for long hours at night, and sleep at the time of waking up, or during the daytime, but this type of sleep does not satisfy the body, spoils the mood and causes indigestion.

He pointed out that people who resort to sleeping pills to combat sleep disorders expose themselves to addiction, and thus the problem worsens.

He advised those who suffer from sleep disorders to consult a psychiatrist to diagnose the problem and obtain appropriate treatment to get rid of anxiety or depression, especially since the inability to sleep well negatively affects a person’s health.

Psychiatric consultant Dr. Mohamed Hassan Faraj Allah said that the daily challenges that people face in general, from work pressures to rapid changes in lifestyle, have prevented them from maintaining healthy sleep, noting that “with the increasing reliance on technology and the move away from the traditional daily routine, sleep disorders have increased to become a major challenge that affects the quality of life.”

He pointed out that about a third of the world’s population suffers from some form of sleep disorder, calling for understanding its causes, its impact on our health, and searching for the latest methods to treat it.

He identified four main reasons for sleep disorders, namely “psychological factors” that may occur in a crowded work environment, such as the Gulf countries in general, where stress, anxiety and professional burdens play a major role in causing disorders, in addition to professional burdens and family responsibilities that may lead to constant anxiety that prevents good sleep.

The second factor is “physiological factors,” such as sleep apnea, which is a common problem in obese societies, and hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy or menopause in women, cause this type of disorder.

The third factor is related to external influences, such as excessive noise and lighting, or high temperatures during the summer, and frequent travel across different time zones confuses the biological clock.

The fourth factor is “lifestyle”, as the disorder is caused by consuming caffeine late in the day, eating heavy meals in the evening, or doing intense exercise before bedtime. Using electronic devices before bedtime is also a factor that negatively affects the quality of sleep.

He stressed that sleep disorders greatly affect mental and physical performance, lead to poor concentration and performance at work, and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and a weak immune system, which increases the likelihood of diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

He pointed out that psychiatry has come up with some treatment methods for sleep disorders, most notably light therapy, which is used to reorganize the body’s biological clock for groups that work shifts or travel frequently, as well as treatment using relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga, which can help calm the mind and body before sleep. These techniques are becoming increasingly popular in the UAE, in addition to drug therapy, which is used when necessary under medical supervision.

He identified a prescription for preventing sleep disorders, which is the need to set fixed times for sleeping, exercise regularly, and avoid caffeine and electronic screens before bed, stressing that sleep disorders are not just a simple health problem, but rather a challenge that affects our quality of life and our ability to achieve in a fast-paced and changing society.

In turn, family medicine and occupational health specialist Dr. Mansour Anwar stated that there are three organic reasons that can cause sleep disturbance in humans, namely a malfunction in the thyroid gland, in addition to an imbalance in the level of magnesium, and an imbalance in the amount of melatonin secreted by the body that helps with sleep.

Regarding the most prominent effects of sleep disorders on humans, he said that they include exposure to daytime drowsiness attacks, which can occur while driving or during work periods, and may result in major problems for the individual and society.

The physical effects include a feeling of constant fatigue, nervousness and lethargy, muscle pain, loss of the ability to concentrate and not remembering things, as well as a weakened immune system, which makes a person more susceptible to chronic infections and infectious diseases, especially since sleep is the body’s greatest opportunity to restore cells.

• Disturbances include interrupted sleep and sometimes last for days in a row.