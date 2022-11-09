Americans are failing in their relentless pursuit of adequate sleep, leading to deficits that can affect health, according to a new study of sleep habits in the United States.

The study, which the authors called the first to separately assess sleep duration between workdays and offdays, analyzed sleep data from more than 9,000 Americans aged 20 and older collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2017 and March. of 2020.

+ Antidepressant medication may help with sleep apnea, study says

Nearly 30% of respondents had trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, and about 27% were very sleepy during the day, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The analysis also found that more than 30% of adults reported an hour of sleep debt – when you sleep less than your body needs – while nearly 1 in 10 adults had a sleep debt of two hours or more.

Adults over the age of 18 need at least 7 hours of solid sleep at night to be healthy, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sleep debt, along with irregular sleep duration, has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, heart disease, dementia, and mood disorders such as anxiety and depression.

“This is a well done study that looks at a very large and representative sample,” said Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a sleep medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic Sleep Medicine Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

“At least a quarter of the population complained of daytime sleepiness and difficulty sleeping,” said Kolla, who was not involved in the study.

social jet lag

In addition, nearly half of the adults in the study reported social jet lag — a poor fit between the sleep schedule preferred by a person’s internal biological clock and the one dictated by society.

A June 2021 study looked at the sleep habits of 85,000 people in the UK and found that people with a misaligned sleep cycle were more likely to report depression, anxiety and have less feelings of well-being.

While the JAMA study didn’t examine whether people preferred mornings or nights, it’s the “nights” who prefer to stay up late who will suffer the most, Kolla said: “These are the people who are likely to have the most sleep, debt, and the most social jet lag.” due to this mismatch between the internal biological clock and current job requirements.”

how to sleep better

To overcome sleep deficits and social delay, experts suggest pushing back bedtime from the morning alarm. If you need to wake up at 6am, you should sleep at 11pm to get the recommended seven hours of sleep you need to refresh your body.

Tips to help you fall asleep quickly include meditation, deep breathing, and progressive muscle relaxation. So, to keep your internal clock running smoothly, it’s also best to stick to the same schedule on days off.

“You should try to have the same sleep and wake times on weekdays and non-work days,” Klerman said. “But if you don’t get enough sleep during the work week, you should try to get more sleep on your days off.”

Research in recent years is finding that “catching up to sleep” is helpful, she said: “For example, a 2020 study found that adults who got back to sleep on their free days were less likely to have higher levels of inflammation.” Inflammation is a major contributor to chronic disease.

A 2019 study that followed nearly 44,000 people for 13 years found that for people under age 65, getting less than 5 hours of sleep on free days was associated with a 52% higher rate of premature death. However, the longest sleep of around 9 hours on days off was not.

A 2017 study of Korean adults found that recovery sleep on days off may be linked to lower weight, while another 2017 study found that getting an additional hour of sleep on non-work days also helped manage blood sugar.

Other tips to combat sleep deficits include exercising, avoiding naps, and practicing good sleep hygiene, such as avoiding coffee in the afternoon and alcohol at night, keeping smartphones and other electronic devices out of the bedroom, and taking a hot shower or relaxing with yoga. .

So when you get up in the morning, “don’t hit the snooze button,” Dasgupta said. “Do your best to get out of bed when the alarm goes off and try to get out; especially if the weather is nice and there is a lot of sun in the morning. This will allow for the suppression of melatonin and reset that circadian rhythm.”