A team of psychologists from the Uuniversity of YorkIn the United Kingdomdiscovered through experimentation that the sleep after studying it can consolidate memories. But sleeping can sometimes also lead to the creation of false memories.

The article on study was published in the magazine Royal Society Open Science.

Sleep: this is why false memories can be imprinted

Recent research has shown that human memory is not as precise as it might seem to someone who is recalling the I remember of a thing or an event, discoveries that have called into question eyewitness testimony in criminal trials. These results have led to further study of the memory preservation and remembering as a way to learn more about how memory works.

For this new research, 488 volunteers they studied a list of related words and then attempted to recall those words 12 hours later. To know the impact of sleep on retention, some volunteers were allowed to sleep between the time they viewed the original list and the time of the memory retention test.

The researchers found that people who were allowed to sleep during the break performed better in the memory preservationbut they also found that, after sleep, they were more likely to falsely believe that some related words were on the list.

For example, when given a list like “nurse, hospital and surgery”, people, after sleep, were more likely to mistakenly believe that the word “doctor” had appeared in the list.

The researchers suggest that this discovery proves that purpose of memory it is not necessarily to provide people with an accurate assessment of things that have happened, but to provide them with a means of recovering the essence of things. As humans evolved, it was important to create connections and associations as part of the learning process to better prepare for future threats.

The research team also found that the time of day the volunteers were asked about the list had an impact on the accuracy of recall: both groups made more errors and falsely remembered multiple words when questioned throughout the evening.