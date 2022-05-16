Women aged 55 or over who snore run the risk of experiencing sleep apnea, which can be very dangerous. To declare it is a research conducted by the experts of theTel Aviv Universitywho warn that since the phenomenon occurs during sleep, many women are unaware that they suffer from it.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Journal of Clinical Medicine.

Sleep apnea: why it’s so dangerous

The research was led by the Doctor Alona Emodi-Perlmanby the Professor Ilana Eliby the Doctor Jawan Sleiman and the Doctor Pessia Friedman-Rubin of the Oral Rehabilitation Department of the Maurice and Gabriela Goldschleger School of Dental Medicine of Tel Aviv University.

During the research, which involved hundreds of women, the scholars looked at two groups of Israeli women: relatively young women, aged 20 to 40 years (i.e. pre-menopause), and women aged 55 or older, postmenopausal. Scientists have found that about 15% of women over 55 are at significant risk of sleep apnea, compared to only about 3.5% of young women.. Furthermore, researchers found that 11% of women who snore (one in 10 women) are at greater risk for sleep apnea, compared to only 1% among women who do not snore.

Professor Eli explained that sleep breathing disorders range across a broad spectrum, from mild snoring to the most serious and dangerous ailment, sleep apnea, which causes a decrease in oxygen concentration in the blood and can be life-threatening.. Furthermore, if the phenomenon is not diagnosed and treated in time, it can contribute to the development of a variety of systemic diseases, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

According to Professor Eli, the difficulty in diagnosing it is mainly due to lack of awareness and under-reporting: women who suffer from the problem are unaware of it because it occurs during sleep. They are likely to report fatigue, headaches, aching of the chewing muscles upon waking, or sleep problems such as insomnia to their doctors, and it is important for the treating physician to make the connection, ask the right questions, and also seek further diagnosis. in case of suspected sleep apnea.

Professor Eli stated that “The lack of early diagnosis is particularly evident in one of the target demographic groups: women over the age of 50, who suffer from an increased incidence of sleep breathing disorders due to hormonal changes that occur during menopause. and characterize the phenomenon in this group to raise the red flag when necessary ”.

During the research, the volunteers filled out dedicated questionnaires, which included a series of questions such as: How do you feel when you get up in the morning: Tiredness, headache, tension / stiffness of the muscles of the face, neck and jaw? Do you grind your teeth at night? Do you wake up at night? Do you feel tired or sleepy during the day? And the big question, which many women are ashamed to answer: do you snore? The information thus obtained was measured with physical indicators – BMI and neck circumference, which is known to get bigger in old age, as well as demographics such as: job, number of children, marital status, etc. The results made it possible to delineate three risk categories for sleep apnea: high, medium and low risk women.

Professor Eli explained that “They found a significant disparity between the two groups: young women versus relatively older women. Among young women, 1.8% were at high risk and 1.8% at moderate risk of developing sleep apnea, while the rate jumped to 5.2% at high risk and 9.5% at moderate risk in older women. In other words, about 15% of older women fell into significant risk categories ”.

Not only, the researchers found a high correlation between the risk of sleep apnea and a tendency to snore, which is even more typical in women over the age of 50. According to the results, about 11% of women who snore (one in 10 women) may be at increased risk for sleep apnea. The researchers also found that teeth grinding at night, a high BMI and a relatively large neck circumference are additional warning signs. In reverse, to their surprise, no significant differences were found between the two groups of women in terms of daytime fatigue and sleepiness, a significant phenomenon among men suffering from sleep apnea.

Thanks to this information, researchers are turning to doctors, and in particular to those who focus on the orofacial area, dentists: “Take note of any symptoms that may indicate a risk of sleep apnea. Ask your older patients the pertinent questions that no one is asking, such as: Are you Russian? Do you suffer from headache / neck pain when you wake up? Ask them to fill out a dedicated questionnaire to identify the risk of sleep apnea“.

“Take note of the condition of the teeth – could it indicate teeth grinding at night? Note the thickness of the neck, which tends to expand in old age. And the bottom line is, if you’ve identified a high-risk patient, refer her to a sleep specialist. In this way, we can diagnose women who are “under the radar” due to lack of awareness and under-reporting and provide them with adequate and life-saving care. “