Of Cesare Peccarisi

The Cpap device, which introduces air into the respiratory tract, helps those suffering from Osas to have a regular sleep by reducing sleepiness during the day and anxiety. In the long term, blood pressure normalizes and the risk of stroke is reduced

The acronym OSASan acronym for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome or obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, suddenly aroused public interest especially in the United States at the end of June when both the Reuters That Bloomberg News broke the news that US President Joe Biden was sleeping using a CPAP

acronym of Continuous Positive Airway Pressureone continuous positive pressure mask for sleep respiratory support treatmentreference therapy for those affected by morpheic apneaa condition that mainly afflicts males, often overweight and heavy snorers, characterized by breathing interruptions in sleep due to total or partial upper airway obstruction, for periods ranging from 10 seconds to 2-3 minutes. See also Covid today Italy, 70,852 infections and 388 deaths: February 15 bulletin

Night and day symptoms Beyond the sudden awakenings due to a feeling of suffocationthe more common consequences they are daytime drowsiness with falling asleep, headaches, concentration difficulties and progressive psycho-physical performance deficits that make the patient confused, disoriented and slow in responding to environmental stimuli.

Dementia: I know right? Many studies had so far associated This I disturb even to a increased risk of developing long-term dementia for episodes of continuous nocturnal cerebral hypo-oxygenation, but a study of the Sleep and Dementia Consortium on almost 6 thousand patients examined from 2020 to today, just published on JAMA Network, did not confirm it – says Professor Giuseppe Plazzi of the University of Modena, Reggio Emilia, Past-President of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (Aims) and President of the European Narcolepsy Network – . The study indicated that this disorder leads to a worse sleep consolidation with consequent disadvantages of global cognition affecting attention and cognitive processing speedwhich result impaired by shorter sleep duration, but not from cerebral hypoxygenationn are influenced by factors such as gender and age, although the prevalence seems to say otherwise.

In the study, a reduction in respiratory flow of more than 30 percent and in blood oxygen saturation per hour of sleep of at least 4 percent were used as benchmarks. See also Cittadinanzattiva, 'strengthening communication especially for the fragile'

Advantages of CPAP Self used every nightthe CPAP mask improves the quality of life of these patients: restoring regular sleep increases Indeed energy, mood and physical strength, decreases

daytime sleepiness and anxiety. Long-term normalizes blood pressure and reduces the risk of stroke

. In subjects with dementia the better nocturnal oxygenation which it achieves can improve daily functioning, developing greater independence and easing the caregiver’s burden. As we indicate on the next issue of the New England Journal of Medicine – announces Plazzi – disabling motor and cognitive impairments associated with sleepiness are present in many neurodegenerative diseases first of all narcolepsy due to the lack of the neuropeptide orexin which, produced by the hypothalamus, is able to keep us alert. One is opening new road

for the creation of synthetic molecules aimed at replacing the deficient brain orexin. And who knows if one day they will also replace the CPAP masks in OSAS given the discovery that cerebral hypoxygenation is not the determining factor of this disorder. See also Smallpox of monkeys, vaccine rush in the US