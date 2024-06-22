Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and international collaborators have conducted a world-leading study demonstrating the potential of tirzepatide, known for managing type 2 diabetes, as the first effective drug therapy forsleep apnea obstructive sleep disorder (OSA), a sleep disorder. A related disorder characterized by repeated episodes of irregular breathing due to complete or partial blockage of the upper airways.

A drug therapy for sleep apnea

The results, published in the online edition of New England Journal of Medicine of June 21, 2024, highlight the potential of the treatment to improve the quality of life of millions of people around the world with OSA.

OSA can result in reduced oxygen levels in the blood and may also be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular complications, such as hypertension and heart disease. Recent studies, also conducted by Malhotra, suggest that the number of OSA patients worldwide is close to 936 million.

Conducted in two Phase III, double-blind, randomized, controlled studies, the new cohort study involved 469 participants diagnosed with clinical obesity and suffering from moderate to severe OSA. They were recruited from sites in nine different countries, including the United States, Australia and Germany.

Participants either used continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy or not, the most common treatment for sleep apnea that uses a machine to keep the airway open during sleep, preventing interruptions in breathing. Patients were given 10 or 15 mg of the drug by injection or a placebo. The impact of tirzepatide was evaluated over 52 weeks.

The researchers found that tirzepatide led to a significant decrease in the number of breathing interruptions during sleep, a key indicator used to measure the severity of OSA.

This improvement was much greater than that seen in participants who were given a placebo. Importantly, some participants who took the drug reached a point where CPAP therapy may not be necessary. Considerable data suggests that drug therapy targeting both sleep apnea and obesity is beneficial rather than treating either condition alone.

Furthermore, drug therapy improved other aspects related to OSA, such as reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors and improving body weight. The most common side effect reported was mild stomach problems.

“Historically, treating OSA meant using devices during sleep, such as a CPAP machine, to relieve breathing difficulties and symptoms,” Malhotra said.

“However, its effectiveness relies on consistent use. This new drug treatment offers a more accessible alternative for people who cannot tolerate or adhere to existing therapies. We believe that combining CPAP therapy with weight loss will be optimal for improving cardiometabolic risk and symptoms. Tirzepatide may also target specific mechanisms underlying sleep apnea, potentially leading to more personalized and effective treatment.”

Malhotra adds that having a drug therapy for OSA represents a significant advance in the field.

“It means we can offer an innovative solution, a sign of hope and a new standard of care to provide relief to countless individuals and their families who have struggled with the limitations of existing treatments,” Malhotra said.

“This breakthrough opens the door to a new era in the management of OSA for people diagnosed with obesity, potentially transforming how we address and treat this pervasive condition on a global scale.”

Next steps include conducting clinical trials to examine the long-term effects of tirzepatide.

Does the risk of stroke related to sleep apnea vary by ethnicity?

According to a study published in Neurology, the risk of stroke related to sleep apnea may vary between blacks and whites.

The study found that white people diagnosed with sleep apnea, regardless of whether or not they used a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine, had a higher risk of stroke. White people who were at high risk for sleep apnea but had not been diagnosed with the condition also had a higher risk of stroke. The study found no increased risk of stroke in blacks who met the same criteria.

The study also found that blacks who used CPAP machines had a reduced risk of stroke compared to blacks with sleep apnea who did not use the machines.

“These results were not what we expected to find, since black people have been shown to have a higher risk of stroke and are more likely to suffer from sleep apnea than white people,” said study author Rebecca Robbins , MMSc, ​​Ph.D. , of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“Further research is needed to understand these differences. Since blacks have been shown to suffer from more severe sleep apnea than whites and take longer to undergo screening and treatment than whites, it is possible that using a CPAP machine offers a greater benefit in reducing the risk of stroke for blacks.”

Robbins said it’s also possible that because Black people have been shown to have a higher burden of other diseases in addition to sleep apnea, those diseases could increase the risk of stroke and reduce the impact that sleep apnea has on risk of stroke.

The study involved 22,192 people with an average age of 64; 38% were black. None of the participants had a history of stroke at the start of the study. Their risk of sleep apnea was assessed through questions about snoring, daytime sleepiness, blood pressure and weight. They also reported whether they had been diagnosed with sleep apnea and whether they had used a CPAP machine. A total of 2,412 people, or 10.9%, had diagnosed sleep apnea at the start of the study.

The participants were then followed for an average of 12 years. During that time, 969 people, or 4.4 percent, had a stroke.

There were 90 strokes among 1,475 whites diagnosed with sleep apnea and 42 strokes among 937 blacks with sleep apnea. When the researchers adjusted for other factors that might influence stroke risk, such as age, diabetes and alcohol use, they found that white people were 33 percent more likely to have a stroke than white people. without sleep apnea and that there was an increased risk of stroke among blacks. .

White people at high risk for sleep apnea were 22% more likely to have a stroke than those at low risk for the condition.

Sleep apnea therapy, Man sleeping in bed wearing CPAP mask. Happy and healthy senior man sleeping deeply on his back without snoring

Among 701 black people with sleep apnea and information on whether or not they used a CPAP, CPAP use was associated with a 64% reduced risk of stroke compared to people with sleep apnea who did not use a machine. There was no significant reduction in stroke risk with CPAP use in the 1,160 white individuals.

“These results were also surprising,” said study author Virginia J. Howard, Ph.D., of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. “One possible explanation for these findings is that we did not have information on CPAP adherence. Research shows that those who do not use the CPAP machine as directed are at greater risk of stroke and other problems. Furthermore, we did not have information on CPAP adherence. severity of sleep apnea. It is possible that those using a CPAP machine had a more severe case and were more on the road to stroke when they were diagnosed.”

The study found no increased risk of stroke among people who snored but had no other symptoms of sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea symptoms linked to memory and thinking problems

People who suffer from sleep apnea may be more likely to also have memory or thinking problems, according to a preliminary study that will be presented at the 2024 76th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, in person in Denver and online. The study shows a positive association but did not determine whether sleep apnea causes cognitive decline.

Sleep apnea occurs when people repeatedly stop and start breathing during sleep, which can lower blood oxygen levels. Symptoms include snorting, shortness of breath, and pauses in breathing. People with this disorder may also experience morning headaches or have difficulty concentrating on tasks.

“Sleep apnea is a common disorder that is often underdiagnosed, but treatments are available,” said study author Dominique Low, MD, MPH, of the Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts and a member of the American Academy of Neurology. “Our study found that participants who had sleep apnea symptoms were more likely to have memory or thinking problems.”

The study involved 4,257 people. Participants completed a questionnaire asking about sleep quality, as well as memory and thinking problems. For sleep, participants were asked whether they snorted, panted, or paused for breathing in their sleep. Regarding memory and thinking, participants were asked questions related to difficulty remembering, periods of confusion, difficulty concentrating, or problems with decision making.

Of all participants, 1,079 reported sleep apnea symptoms. Of those with symptoms, 357 people, or 33%, reported memory or thinking problems compared to 628 people, or 20% of people without sleep apnea symptoms.

After taking into account other factors that might influence memory and thinking problems, such as age, race, gender and education, the researchers found that people who reported sleep apnea symptoms were about 50 percent more likely to also reported having memory or thinking problems compared to people who had memory and thinking problems. he had no symptoms of sleep apnea.

“These findings highlight the importance of early screening for sleep apnea,” Low said. “Effective treatments such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are readily available. Quality sleep, along with a healthy diet, regular exercise, social engagement, and cognitive stimulation, can ultimately reduce a person’s risk of thinking and memory problems, improving their quality. of life.”

Limitations of the study include that the data came from a survey and participants reported their symptoms instead of being evaluated by medical professionals. More studies are needed that follow people’s sleep apnea symptoms, memory and thinking over time.