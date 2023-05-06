Stimulate the nerve that controls the movement of the tongue and the main muscles involved in breathing (hypoglossal nerve) to keep the airways open during sleep and avoid apnea episodes. It is among the new therapeutic frontiers introduced by Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital of Rome for the patients with sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS) which, according to epidemiological data, affects as many as 24 million people aged between 15 and 74 in Italy (54% of the adult population), of which around 12 million suffer from moderate-to-severe pathologies (27% of the adult, of which 65% are male).

“There are several hypoglossal nerve stimulation devices that give excellent results and that we will soon introduce – he explains Manuele Casale, head of the simple operating unit of integrated therapies in otorhinolaryngology of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation – Among these a unilateral stimulation system, already available in the USA and in some European countries, which is coming implanted with surgery under general anesthesia with the help of three small incisions on the neck and chest and a new bilateral devicetherefore potentially more effective, which does not require a battery and is positioned on the neck, under the chin, by means of a single incision”.

Stimulation of the ‘motor’ nerve of the tongue – reads a note – was presented among the surgical innovations for the treatment of sleep apnea at the ‘4th Course on surgical innovation and new technologies in obstructice sleep and snoring in the era of precision medicine ‘, promoted by the Unit of integrated therapies in otorhinolaryngology on 5-6 May and attended by 200 experts including ENT, maxillofacial, dentists, pulmonologists, neurologists, rehabilitators, from more than 30 countries and over 100 connected online Worldwide.

On the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea – the note continues – Campus Bio-Medico is already an international leader in pharyngoplasty with bearded filea kind of pharyngo-palatal lifting made with invisible and absorbable beard threads that counteracts the oropharyngeal collapse and nocturnal vibrations of the palateand in Minimally invasive surgery techniques for stuffy nose which is performed in awake patient without hospitalization.

In terms of diagnosis, sleep endoscopy, an endoscopic examination of the upper respiratory tract lasting a few minutes, has been performed for years at the Polyclinic – the note concludes – to identify the sites of obstruction responsible for sleep apnea and the areas of maximum tissue vibration at the root of snoring. The ‘disposable’ polysomnograph is available which allows the patient to monitor himself at home in total safety. Finally, a new wearable home device is on its way that allows you to extract diagnostic parameters in just a few minutes by analyzing the sounds generated by breathing and heart rhythm using patented algorithms, appropriately recorded through a sensor placed at the base of the patient’s neck.