One in 3 youth in the US has been found to be a victim of sleep deprivation. According to the CDC, this means that every night there are young people without sleep. And less sleep can affect weight loss.

The CDC says that if the body mass index is above 30, then such a person will be considered fat. A new research has shown that people with body mass index above 30 sleep 15 minutes less than those with body mass index below 30. The research was published in JAMA Internal Medicine in mid-September. Researchers inspected the sleep of 1 lakh 20 thousand people.

What is the major cause of weight loss?

They found that their average night sleep was 6 hours 47 minutes. However, he also found that ‘short sleep duration and long sleep changes are related to higher body mass index’. The app and fitness tracker were used to assess the sleep patterns of the participants. Also, body length and weight were also reported. The researchers did not take into account other health conditions of the participants.

15 minutes of sleep deprivation results

After research, it was found that the economic social status of the people wearing the device or tracking watch was found to be stronger. Apart from this, such people were found to be more healthy and strong. Researchers said that their result does not apply to other populations. He also stated, “While we cannot decide the direction of the relationship with the outcome of our research, our results support the notion that sleep patterns are associated with weight management and overall health.” Another reason is that sleeping for 15 minutes less at night can have a negative effect on weight loss.

