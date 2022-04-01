SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The common share of SLC Agrícola, one of the largest producers of grains and oilseeds in Brazil, entered the first Ibovespa preview for the next four months, according to B3 data released this Friday.

No other actions were included, nor were there any exits.

In April, B3 released three previews of the next theoretical portfolio of the main stock index in the country. The new composition of the Ibovespa will be valid from May to August.

(By Andre Romani)

