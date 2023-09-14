The development team of Slay the Spire he threatened to abandon Unity for its next gamecurrently in progress, due to the new royalty policies required by the graphics engine for each single installation.

As we know, there are now numerous studios that have made their voices heard after the announcement of Unity, declaring that they will abandon the platform where there is no rethinking by Riccitiello and the other managers.

“The Mega Crit team has been working hard over the last two years and beyond on a new game, but unlike Slay the Spire this time the engine used is Unity“, reads the study’s post.

“There retroactive structure of Runtime Fees is not only a threat towards developers, especially indie ones, but also a violation of the relationship of trust between the parties. We believe Unity is fully aware of this, judging by how far they went in deleting their terms of service from GitHub.