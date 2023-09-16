Nintendo relaunches its Game Trials initiative by offering a free trial of Slay the Spire on Nintendo Switchwhich can be played for free from 19 to 25 September 2023 in its full version.
It is a highly appreciated game with a large community of enthusiasts: developed by Mega Crit Games, the game mixes elements RPG with collectible cardswithin a “deck builder” which, at this point, has set the standard in the gaming sector.
In Slay the Spire we therefore find ourselves putting together the best possible deck made up of various creatures and spells, in order to best face the challenges that arise along the protagonist’s path.
What is Slay the Spire?
Slay the Spire is one of the first titles to have proposed the hybrid mechanics between a card game and roguelike which then became a real sub-genre that has now settled.
There are different suggestions inside but which work in perfect harmony: the RPG in the different characteristics of each character, the deck building made up of well-studied and amalgamated cards and the roguelike provided by the permadeath and the changing setting with different paths. In addition to all this, he also has a notable charisma given by his ironic characterization.
