Nintendo relaunches its Game Trials initiative by offering a free trial of Slay the Spire on Nintendo Switchwhich can be played for free from 19 to 25 September 2023 in its full version.

It is a highly appreciated game with a large community of enthusiasts: developed by Mega Crit Games, the game mixes elements RPG with collectible cardswithin a “deck builder” which, at this point, has set the standard in the gaming sector.

In Slay the Spire we therefore find ourselves putting together the best possible deck made up of various creatures and spells, in order to best face the challenges that arise along the protagonist’s path.