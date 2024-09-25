The launch is scheduled for next October 24th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Those who already purchased the original game on PC will be upgraded to The Pristine Cut with a totally free update .

Developers Black Tabby Games and Serenity Forge have announced Slay the Princess: The Pristine Cut a definitive edition of the horror visual novel which received a standing ovation from the press and players and includes several new improvements, as well as marking the game’s debut on consoles.

What’s new in The Pristine Cut

As mentioned at the beginning, this re-release includes a series of interesting new features, including a new ending and new lines of dialogue dubbed. In total, we are talking about 35% more content than the original.

Here is the complete list of new features:

Three brand new chapters

Princesses never seen before

Expansions of already known routes

A completely new ending

A gallery to relive the memories, triumphs and untimely deaths during the many Slay the Princess matches

Over 1,200 new stills, hand-illustrated by Abby Howard

Over 2,500 new lines of dialogue fully voiced by Jonathan Sims and Nichole Goodnight

Two more have also been announced Physical editions for PS5 and Nintendo Switcha Standard Edition for 44.99 euros and a rich Collector’s Edition for 79.99 euros, with availability still to be confirmed, which will be distributed by Tesuragames. The basic edition will include the game on disk or cartridge, stickers and a code to download the digital soundtrack. The Collector’s Edition, instead, will include:

The contents of the standard edition

A 17cm tall statue of the princess

A bookmark with the knife emblem

Princess Stabby Acrylic Standee

Lenticular and mirror reflective sticker sheet

Severed Arm Enamel Pin

Black and white keychain with illusion effect showing different images

The Collector’s Edition of Slay the Princess

For those who don’t know it, Slay The Princess is a horror visual novel characterized by stimulating writing and an engaging plot, full of surprises and twists, as also explained in our review.

In the game we have an important task to complete: reach a hut hidden among the trees and kill the princess who hides in her dungeon. If we fail, the world will be destroyed, but it will not be an easy task. The girl will try every way to prevent it, sometimes using charm, sometimes lies and other times… without giving away too many spoilers, you will probably die many times.