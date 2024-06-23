Indie dev Black Tabby Games has deleted a series of tweets in which the studio had encouraged would-be fans to pirate the game after it went viral courtesy of a Markiplier playthrough.

Initially, Black Tabby encouraged players to hop on over to Steam and buy a copy themselves before watching a YouTube series, as the game is described as being “wildly reactive to your choices”, and “every playthrough [is] personalized” to the person playing it.

DLet’s Play SLAY THE PRINCESS! WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?! Slay the Princess Gameplay PC.Watch on YouTube

As spotted by PCGNeven though Black Tabby threw up a Steam sale to entice players to pick it up, it then went even further, suggesting players pirate a copy if they don’t have the money to purchase the game legitimately right now.

For folks tuning in to the Markiplier Slay the Princess series — if you haven’t played on your own yet, the best viewing experience will be if you watch it after playing. The game is *wildly* reactive to your choices, to the level of every playthrough being personalized. — Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut Era (@blacktabbygames) June 22, 2024

“Also you should watch the Markiplier Let’s Play, the first episode was extremely good. Anyways, Steam Summer Sale starts on [27th June]. If you want to wait for a discount, pirate it first.



Image credit: X via PCGN

“Or if you can’t afford the game in general, pirate it!” a third tweet added. “No skin off our back, and you can always buy a copy later if you think the game was worth your money. And then watch Mr. Plier.”

“I was pretty excited the [sic] watch the playthrough, as I wanted to play it but had no cash [right now] due to being made redundant, but seeing you say that I will go pirate it right now, and when I get a new job I pick it up,” one fan replied.

have fun! steam should automatically pick up saves from a pirated copy if you decide to buy the full version down the line ^^ (but pls prioritize your own financial well-being) — Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut Era (@blacktabbygames) June 22, 2024

“Have fun!” Black Tabby responded, in one of few tweets that remain online. “Steam should automatically pick up saves from a pirated copy if you decide to buy the full version down the line ^^.

(But [please] prioritize your own financial well-being).”

Slay the Princess released back in October 2023, with just the following in the game’s description: “You’re here to slay the princess. Don’t believe her lies.”

You can buy the dark visual novel now for 20 percent off on Steam, or try the demo, which is free. A console version is expected sometime in autumn/Q3 2024.