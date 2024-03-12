Milan will face Slavia Prague in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, in a high-tension match in which those from the country of the boot are very favorites. The Italians won with a resounding 4-2 in the first leg. We leave you with all the information about the duel between these two old European glories:
City: Prague, Czech Republic
Stadium: Eden Arena
Date: Thursday March 14
Schedule: 18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina, 11:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
More news about the Europa League
Champions League 3 by M+
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Star+
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Teplice
|
4-0V
|
Czech League
|
Milan
|
4-2D
|
UEL
|
Sparta Prague
|
0-0
|
Czech League
|
Sparta Prague
|
2-3D
|
Czech Cup
|
Pardubice
|
3-0V
|
Czech League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Empoli
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Slavia Prague
|
4-2V
|
UEL
|
lazio
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Rennes
|
3-2D
|
UEL
Slavia Prague: All players are available.
AC Milan: Fikayo Tomori due to thigh problems (it is doubtful, but in principle he could play) and Pobega due to a muscle injury
Slavia Prague: Stanek, Vlcek, Holes, Zima, Doudera, Masopust, Dorley, Boril, Chityl, Jurecka, Schranz
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Pulisic, Adli, Bennacer, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao; Giroud
Slavia Prague 2-2 Milan
