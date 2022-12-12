“It’s time to stop. Why all the fuss? My grandmother used to say that we shouldn’t be slaves to haste.” Isabel Allende, The infinite plan

All electoral reforms From the past were negotiated for months with the opposition and at the end were approved by consensus. President López Obrador, however, wants to impose his without negotiation and in a hurry.

The deputies that they voted in favor of the initiative to reform the secondary laws They didn’t even get a chance to read it. In the Senate, the brunette coordinator, Ricardo Monreal, he refused to the humiliating waiver of paperwork and immediate voting ordered by his counterpart Ignacio Mier on the Chamber of Deputies.

Even so, the Morenista Senator César Cravioto has announced that it is planned to conclude the reform this week. The idea is to approve in commissions the Monday December 12 to go to the plenary session on Tuesday the 13th; this would allow the initiative to be sent back to the deputies, who they would have to approve it without the modifications they made and for which the president scolded them, for Thursday the 15th, the closing day of the regular session.

Senator Cravioto has also issued a threat to Monreal: either he aligns himself with the president’s instructions or he is left out: “We all have to go in favor. It is a priority issue for the strengthening of democracy, for the project of the Fourth Transformation. They are one of the initiatives where we all have to go in favor “.

Strengthening democracy is one of the lies with which this initiative is promoted by which all legal paperwork and procedures have been discarded. Its purpose is to load the dice in future elections to favor Morena and allow the rise of a new hegemonic party system, like the one led by the PRI for most of the 20th century. The other big lie is the one that affirms that with this reform an enormous saving of public money would be achieved.

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto Hernández, said that it would be 5 billion pesos, but President López Obrador declared that 3,500. Why such different numbers? Because they have no idea. This steam reform initiative is not accompanied by studies that show how much money would be saved or what problems there could be in applying cuts to the budgets of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal. The amount of savings is not even a rough estimate.

I am not one of those who say that the INE is not touched. Our electoral system has many flaws, some of which were introduced in the 2007 and 2014 reforms by those same left-wing groups that have come to power today with López Obrador. Future changes, however, must be made on time and with agreements with the opposition. In addition, the amendments should not affect the quality of the electoral processes, much less put an end to the alternation of parties in power that we only began to enjoy in the country after the intermediate federal elections of 1997.

I regret the attitude of President López Obrador on this issue. For many years he claimed to be a fighter for democracy; today he seems determined to put an end to it in order to re-establish the hegemonic party system that he claimed to fight in the past. And he’s doing it with a very questionable procedure, by pushing through a hastily-made initiative, without allowing legislators even a chance to read it. This is not how one should legislate on such an important issue, this is how one should not legislate on any matter.

cougars

AMLO handed over the microphone on the morning of Friday the 9th to Amir Ibrahim, an alleged journalist who, among other things, said that the electoral adviser Ciro Muyama –“imagine,” he said, imitating the president– is one of the owners of the Pumas soccer team. The statement was denied by the UNAM and by Murayama. He asked me if Liz Vilchis will include this falsehood in her Who’s Who in the Lies.