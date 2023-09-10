Slavery | Newspaper: Caribbean countries demand reparations for slavery from the British royal family

“We are not demanding that he starve himself or his family,” said Arley Gill, a representative of Grenada’s compensation commission.

Several The Caribbean island states plan to demand compensation from the British royal family for the slave trade of the past, says a British newspaper The Telegraph.

Claims for compensation are also coming to the insurance company Lloyd’s and the Anglican Church, because they were involved in the slave trade.

The British Empire once included dozens of territories in the Caribbean where slavery was rampant. Most of these British colonies are now independent.

“We hopethat the king Charles return to the compensation issue and make a more in-depth statement, starting with an apology,” said the Grenada Compensation Commission Chairman Arley Gill For The Telegraph.

“He should allocate funds for this purpose,” Gill continued. “We are not demanding that he starve himself or his family, and we do not want trinkets.”

According to The Telegraph, claims are also being made by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the 15-nation Caribbean cooperation organization Caricom has its own body for compensation claims.

Caricom includes numerous former British colonies, for example Barbados and Jamaica.

Caribbean the strategy of the states is to present compensation claims directly to the royal family, the church and British companies, since compensations are apparently not coming from the British government.

Throughout British society, there are many historical connections to the slave trade and the keeping of slaves.

The Guardian magazine has found out that King Charles III is a direct descendent of a man who practiced slave trading and plantation slavery.

Charles’ ancestor in question— Edward Porteus called – i.e. in the 17th century. However, he did not influence in the Caribbean but in North America in Virginia.