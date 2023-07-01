The slavery monument on the boulevard in Vlissingen was covered with slogans and stickers after just one day. “I know that people misbehave, but I did not expect this. Scandalous!” says the Vlissingen artist Zeus Hoenderop who designed the monument. No one has been arrested yet.



Dylan Alleijn, Ondine van der Vleuten



Jul 1 2023

“It’s horrible when something like this happens,” said Minister Carola Schouten after the commemoration of the slavery past in the Middelburg Abbey. “It underlines once again how important it is that we talk to each other about the slavery past. Ignoring that or not talking about it is not the solution. And whether you agree or not, racism is horrible. When I look around here, I see many people who are interested in this day. Don’t let this sad event overshadow all that.”

The wall near the monument is daubed with various racist sayings. © Guido van der Heijden



Today, the municipality will try to remove the slogans again, says police spokesperson Leonie van Ooijen. The police have launched an investigation and have recorded the graffiti. Zeus Hoenderop has reported racism and destruction of his property. Van Ooijen: ,,We are waiting for the declarations. We find this unacceptable and inappropriate. Whether it concerns a synagogue defaced with swastikas or the destruction of a slavery monument, we take it seriously. The fact that the artwork was placed illegally is irrelevant to us.”

Unacceptable

The municipality of Vlissingen says in a response that the graffiti is unacceptable and that the slogans on municipal property will therefore be removed today. "We will never accept that, so not now." The artwork itself is not included in the cleaning: "That belongs to the artist himself". The municipality will also file a report against the (still) unknown sender of the racist statements.