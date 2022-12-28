Today, 50 million people are victims of modern slavery, forced to work against their will or to live in a marriage without their consent, among other ways, according to a report of the World Labor Organization in September 2022. The data is surprising because slavery was officially abolished in the 19th century in most countries. The United Kingdom boasts of having been the first to do so. It was in 1807 with the law prohibiting the trafficking of enslaved persons and finally in 1833 with the publication of the Slavery Abolition Act. The reasons that led to these decisions were not at all humanitarian, but absolutely commercial. The economic system that was beginning to emerge in Europe saw slavery as unproductive. In his book The Wealth of Nations, published in 1776, Adam Smith already considered slave labor as unnecessary, outdated and much more expensive to face capitalism. Hence he advocated for salaried workers.

The end of slavery was a problem for the British colonies, which found themselves in need of cheap labor. That is why the government of London promoted in one of its colonies an attempt to prove Smith’s theories. And he called it “The Great Experiment.” The place chosen was Mauritius Island, in his possession after the defeat of Napoleon in 1810. An enclave in the Indian Ocean whose fundamental wealth was sugar, with immense plantations in which there were thousands of slaves brought mainly from East Africa. With the new proposal, they were replaced by people who worked four years for free to pay for the ticket that had taken them to the island, after which they were free and could offer themselves as braceros to the highest bidder. It is what is known as easement by contract (indentured labor, in English). An adventure that was successful for the United Kingdom, and for this reason it decided to extend it to its Caribbean territories, mainly.

Under these trees slaves were auctioned off in Mauritius or those who tried to flee were hanged. Miguel Angel Garcia

97% of the workers who arrived in Mauritius came from India, but also from West Africa, Madagascar, China or Southeast Asia. It is estimated that between 1834 and 1920, half a million migrants settled on the island under these new conditions. At its height, there were 259 factories there, when it was the most productive sugar colony in the British Empire. Today, the long stone chimneys and ruined mills recall the days when the industry flourished. Today, sugar has given way to tourism as the island’s main economic engine. But, did that experience really mean the end of slavery?

The photographer and visual artist Miguel Angel Garcia (Madrid, 70 years old) came to Mauritius to do an artist residency. There he discovered what slavery and The Great Experiment meant for that island. After five years of research, he presents the result in an exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology of Madrid. Under the title The Great Experiment. The end of slavery? explores the sucarocracia (sugar aristocracy) that reigned in that territory and its need for cheap labor. Through the rooms in which the sample is displayed, the visitor travels through the sea voyage of the people who arrived there. He bumps into him Aapravasi Ghat (the building that housed the new migrants who, after due quarantine, received the stamp to be able to work) collapsing and turning into golden sugar. Or the trees under which enslaved people were first auctioned off or hung if they tried to flee, or where workers took refuge before building their own houses. So different from those of the mill owners, as can be seen in the recreation that is made of them.

After the sale of the body by parts, nothing remains Miguel Angel Garcia, photographer

Finally, the exhibition discovers that slavery has not ended. To remind you again: there are more than 50 million people who are not free today. In Spain there are 105,000, according to the Global Slavery Index. And the exhibition also includes works on the sale of organs: price lists of different parts of the body found while diving in the deep web. “It is really the last frontier of slavery, because the body has been sold for prostitution, for jobs… But this is already the last, the extreme form of slavery, because after the sale of the body by parts, there is nothing else left”, Garcia comments.

To all this are added some objects from the museum itself related to human trafficking. An iron whip, from Gambia, found by the Luis Sorela expedition in 1887, and a ceremonial ax carried by the emissaries of the King of Ouidah to negotiate with traffickers, or the amulets carried by some people as an example of a of the many forms of resistance against the brutality of trafficking.

The exhibition of these pieces wants to present all the protagonists who participated in this great business. “From the owner of the ship to the businessman who put money, the idea is that the whip represents all these people who profited from trafficking, from this business. And he also tells us about his brutality, because seeing him directly we are going to be very aware of what he meant. Within these protagonists we have also wanted to refer to intermediaries. In other words, the European merchants who arrived on the African coasts where a whole series of kingdoms arose that enriched themselves on the basis of this trade because they agreed to enslave other neighboring cultural groups or who were in their area”, explains Luis Pérez, conservative of the museum, anthropologist and a good connoisseur of African art.

Fragment of the newspaper that accompanies the exhibition “El Gran Experimento” where some traces of slavery in Madrid are collected.

The exhibition is complemented by three elements that help to contextualize it. The first arises from a collaboration with the Karibu Association who works with migrants and refugees. On some canvases that surround the gate of the museum, 15 sub-Saharan women talk about their own experience. Five posters that explain the origin and causes of migration, travel, reception, adaptation and the future. People who have wanted to put their faces to denounce the trafficking situations to which they have been subjected. The second is a newspaper, which summarizes many investigations at an academic level in which the role of Spain in the slave trade is addressed. Work that is complemented with a map of the city of Madrid where points that are related to this activity are indicated. And the third is a careful catalog that includes the entire project with the images of the exhibition and the texts of the artist and his curator, the art historian Isabel Durán.

Thanks to all these elements, under the careful aesthetics that the artist presents, a painful reality is discovered that has not yet ended. “I have sought the balance between the images being beautiful, attractive, not showing hard and obvious realism, because the story is hard enough, but playing the mistake so that people question that, after an image of beauty , sometimes what is really hidden is a terrible story”, concludes García.

