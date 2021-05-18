Social researchers in France have begun serious work on its colonial past and slavery, a difficult subject to digest in the country. Are you a descendant of a slave owner? The seeker of Center national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS) rekindles the controversy over reparations for the relatives of the slaves, traded by the French during the past of their empire.

The material can be consulted at slaves.cnrs.fr . A team from the CNRS has developed a database, which lists the compensation paid to slave owners after the abolition of slavery in France. Above all, these researchers added a “compensation and redress map.”

In a context in which the so-called “decolonizing thinking”, after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, is gaining ground in research, the approach raises questions.

French slave owners

A database listing all compensated slave owners at the time of the abolition of slavery in France went online on May 7.

The International Center for Research on Slavery and Post-slavery has investigated the attribution and circulation of titles to 19th century estates in the former French slave colonies, the first of its kind.

A woman plays a slave wearing a mask to avoid eating sugar cane. Photo: Afp file.

After the abolition, for the second time, of slavery on April 27, 1848, France agreed in 1849 a compensation to the old slave owners of the colonial empire in La Reunion, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Senegal, Nosy Bé and Sainte Marie de Madagascar.

Through this controversial measure, the French state sought to preserve its economic interests in the colonies, where the possession of slaves was in danger and the colonists threatened to leave the territory.

The decision of the time was adopted after parliamentary debates in France on the morality and justice of awarding these compensations, no to slaves, but to the owners who exploited them. In 2017, this law disappeared from the legislative body as a form of symbolic repair.

By then 126 million gold francs they were consecrated to be turned over immediately and with an annual income of 6 million over 20 years, according to the different amounts for each colony. At the time, that figure represented 1.3 percent of national income.

France was experiencing a great economic crisis. By abolishing slavery, he did not want to lose his possessions or suppress the colonial order in his overseas territories.

Women recreate the sale of slaves in a day to commemorate the abolition of slavery. Photo: AFP archive

Not all slavers were white

The investigation revealed that the compensation was not only sent to the large owners but could be granted to creditors, without the slaves owning.

The researchers worked for two years reviewing thousands of documents in archives and with collaborators who enriched biographical or genealogical data.

On each anniversary of the Taubira law of May 21, 2001, which defines the slave trade and slavery perpetrated by Europeans as a “crime against humanity”, speeches reappear in France in favor of repentance.

Compensation

On this occasion, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the law, this database has just been created that works as a search engine. In a few clicks, after entering a name, a date (1825 or 1849), a colony of the time (Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, etc.) or a city, you can access biographical information about those who then owned slaves. As well as the history of the compensation received, after the abolition of slavery.

The search engine that allows you to obtain information about the slave owners at the time of colonization. Photo: Photo: sclavages.cnrs.fr

After the abolition of 1848, the Second Republic decided to assign financial compensation to the owners who considered their property expropriated. The amount was between 72 and 672 gold francs per slave, according to the “price” of the “local market”.

Approximately 10,000 owners were later compensated by the state, for a total amount of 126 million gold francs.

Basically, the project has the merit of breaking some assumptions. Not all slave owners were white or wealthy. There are several small owners. In Martinique, 30% of them they were black or mestizo. And women, single or widowed of settlers, also owned slaves.

The tool also confirms that slavery was a capitalism at the time, with its share of profit-seeking speculators.

“After the abolition, some owners came from metropolitan France to buy back property titles” in the hope of obtaining a better “price” once the amount of compensation was established, “explained Myriam Cottias, CNRS researcher at the forefront. of the Reparations research project.

These were not, strictly speaking, slave owners, but clearing title holders. Creditors, in short.

Will there be repair?

The CNRS went beyond building a comprehensive tool that would let the public know if one of their ancestors was a slave trader. He showed a “compensation and repair card.” That is to say, a cartography that identifies the legal actions taken by descendants of slaves, which hold governments responsible for the atrocities suffered by their ancestors, the consequences of which they believe are still paid through an assumption today. “systemic racism” of the society.

In France, two associations, the International Movement for Reparation (Mir) in 2005, and the Representative Council of Black Associations in France (Cran) in 2013, filed a complaint against the State and against the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation, accusing them of “complicity in crimes against humanity ”. So far no state has ever paid a penny to these agencies.

But the very European institutions that could have benefited from slavery have taken initiatives in this direction. In Great Britain they have adopted a different attitude than in France, after the war to bring down statues of slavers.

Scholarships for Caribbean Students

Claiming to have received donations from people who benefited from slavery, the University of Glasgow in Scotland has launched a scholarship program for Caribbean students. The University of Cambridge did the same. In 2019, the college launched a research program to find out if it profited from the slave trade.

“Behind Repairs, there is no militant approach”, assures Myriam Cottias, but a purely “scientific” work. “This multidisciplinary approach is divided into three axes, which are described below. Therefore, you want to enrich the social debate with informed scientific elements. It analyzes both historical and contemporary institutions and actors ”, he assured.

Haiti, the model of liberation

In this site where the French colonial empire of the 19th century is analyzed, it is related how on January 1, 1804, after two years of fierce fighting against the troops of General Leclerc and then Donatien de Rochambeau who came to reestablish slavery, Jean Jacques Dessalines proclaimed the Independence of the former French colony of Santo Domingo, under the name of Haiti. For the first time in history, ex-slaves emancipated since 1793 they founded an independent state.

This release generated a cataclysm world. The fear of the propagation of the revolution on the other American territories caused an embargo to the young independent state.

Three warships arrived on July 3, 1815 in the Port-au-Prince roadstead followed by two squadrons. On board was the captain of Mackau, commissioned by King Charles X to obtain the agreement of President Boyer to the conditions demanded by France, including by force.

The Haitian Senate authorized President Boyer, on July 11, 1825, to ratify the ordinance of King Carlos X, which established that the current inhabitants of the French part of Santo Domingo should send to the Central Bank of Deposits and Consignments of France, in five installments, year after year, the sum of 150 million francs allocated to indemnify the elderly settlers who are claiming compensation ”.

Under these conditions, by this ordinance, “we grant the current inhabitants of the French part of Santo Domingo full and entire independence from their government,” decreed the king.

The first black republic was completely absolved of paying the indemnity in 1885 and of the loan in 1887 but plunged it into chronic indebtedness that it weakened her for a long time.

Paris, correspondent

