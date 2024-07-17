The list of employers involved in slavery-like labor practices has reached 1,000. 289according to recent data from the Brazilian Ministry of Labor and Employment.

According to the criteria of

Since the last update in October 2022, new features have been added 132 new names to this list, which includes both individuals and legal entities caught carrying out illegal activities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labor reported that In the first three months of the year, more than a thousand workers in slave-like conditions have been rescuedThe disclosure of these names, which has been carried out since 2003, has been the subject of controversy in recent years due to various changes and legal claims.

In October 2017, during the administration of Michel Temer, an ordinance was enacted requiring an “express determination by the Minister of Labor” to reveal the names of companies and individuals involved in these illegal practices.

In addition, this regulation required the submission of a police report as part of the inspection process, without which the inspection would not be valid. That same month, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) suspended the ordinance.

Brazil’s Ministry of Labor reported that more than a thousand workers in slavery-like conditions have been rescued in the first three months of the year. Photo:iStock Share

Controversies and legal challenges in the publication of the list



In January 2018, the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) presented a lawsuit against the publication of the list, arguing that it violated legal principles such as legal secrecy, social values ​​of work and free enterprise. However, in 2020, the STF ruled that the disclosure of the “dirty list” was constitutional.

During the Jair Bolsonaro government in 2021, there were attempts to restrict access to data on violations related to slave labor, based on the General Data Protection Regulation (LGPD). However, the “dirty list” continued to be published.

The recent update of the list includes cases where administrative remedies are no longer available, covering the period between 2018 and 2022. Minas Gerais leads the list with 35 new cases, followed by Goiás with 15 and Piauí with 13.

Minas Gerais tops the list with 35 new cases, followed by Goiás with 15 and Piauí with 13. Photo:iStock Share

Labor lawyer Janaina Bastos argues that There are potentially many more unreported cases, which prevents their identification by the authorities. The reasons for this underreporting include workers’ lack of access to means of reporting and the difficulty in gathering sufficient evidence to characterize the crimes, which often prevents them from being included in official statistics.

“One important reason for this underreporting is that workers subjected to this condition are in such a vulnerable situation that most of them see it as the only way to survive. They do not understand that they are being subjected to illegality,” Bastos argues.

The inspection of these working conditions includes the participation of inspectors from the Ministry of Labor, together with the Federal Public Defender’s Office, the Federal Public and Labor Ministries, the Federal Police and other police forces.

“As long as there is even one worker in slavery-like conditions, the entire labour legal framework becomes ineffective, calling into question the effectiveness of the Labour Court. Clearly, the number one priority must be to eradicate this harmful practice,” assesses labour lawyer Rafael Vieites, partner at Vieites, Mizrahi, Rei Advogados.

Renan Monteiro

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.