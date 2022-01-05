Home page politics

Protesters throw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol Harbor. © Ben Birchall / PA Wire / dpa

During anti-racist protests in the summer of 2020 in Bristol, England, a statue of a slave trader will be thrown into a harbor basin. Four defendants have now been acquitted.

Bristol – Four people responsible were acquitted in court following the fall of a statue of slavers in Bristol as part of the anti-racism protests in 2020.

The four acquitted cheer in front of the Bristol court. © Ben Birchall / PA Wire / dpa

The three men and a woman between the ages of 22 and 33 were exonerated from charges of criminal damage to property, as the Bristol Crown Court announced on Wednesday at the end of a two-week trial.

During a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7, 2020, the demonstrators overturned the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston (1636-1721) and thrown it into the nearby harbor basin. Although a number of demonstrators were involved in the fall of the statue, only four ended up in court. A video showed them wrapping a rope around the statue.

The defendants did not deny their role in the events in court, but did not consider their actions to be criminal. Instead, they argued that the statue itself was a case of hate crime. Its defense lawyers said that thousands had previously petitioned the removal of the statue erected in 1895 and urged the court to “stand on the right side of history”. dpa