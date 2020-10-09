The creation of a ground control point for the Russian heavy attack drone Okhotnik, which is considered to be the wingman of the Su-57 fighter, will require 2 billion 250 million rubles. I drew attention to the relevant tender of the Sukhoi company TASS…

According to the materials posted, the development work “Creation of a ground control station NPU-70” is carried out in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Certification of the finished object should take place at the end of 2025. Also, the winner of the tender will take part in the development of the drone.

In June, Izvestia reported that the cost of the serial Okhotnik would be about a billion rubles.

In February, Boris Obnosov, the general director of the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation, announced that the Hunter would receive 50-100 kilograms of ammunition.

In September 2019, the Ministry of Defense published a video of the first joint flight of the Su-57 and the Okhotnik.

In August of the same year, at the 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS-2019), Sukhoi presented the Hunter model, which differs from the flight model undergoing testing by the presence of a flat nozzle.

In the same month, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that the tests of the “Okhotnik” will take place in the next two or three years, and after 2024 the UAV “will go into series.”

On August 3, 2019, it became known about the first flight of this UAV.

In January of the same year, a TASS source reported that the systems of the Russian heavy attack UAV “Okhotnik” were being tested on the Su-57.

In July 2018, this drone was named in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) as the prototype of the sixth generation fighter.