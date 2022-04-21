Four Cuban doctors who worked in the Mais Médicos program obtained in the United States the right to sue the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for participating in an alleged scheme of work analogous to slavery in Brazil. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled on March 29 that the World Health Organization branch for the Americas lost its immunity as a foreign entity if it actually engaged in the commercial financial intermediation activities of a forced labor scheme in Brazil, as Cuban professionals accuse.

Cuban doctors Ramona Matos Rodriguez, Tatiana Carballo Gomez, Fidel Cruz Hernandez and Russela Margarita Rivero Sarabia, who currently live in the USA, moved a collective action in 2018, in Miami, against PAHO and its directors. Brazil does not appear as a defendant in the process, which was later transferred to the District of Columbia. The accusation is that PAHO would receive payments from the Brazilian government in its own bank account, in the United States, and send 85% of the amount to Cuba, pocketing 5% and transferring only 10% to professionals.

According to doctors, since 2013, PAHO has profited more than US$75 million from the scheme and Cuba has withheld more than US$1.3 billion. “The decision is important both as a legal precedent and as an opportunity for doctors, my clients who were trafficked to Brazil by PAHO, to have the opportunity to hold PAHO accountable,” said Sam Dubbin, a lawyer representing Cuban doctors, in testimony reproduced by the Miami Herald newspaper. “The Cuban government would never have been able to traffic my clients to Brazil without PAHO’s central role as a financial intermediary”, he reinforced.

“What we experienced in Brazil was forced labor – pure and simple. On behalf of Cuban doctors who have defected around the world, we are thrilled with the court’s decision. This is a big step towards a small form of justice”, said doctor Ramona Matos to the publication.

In 2019, the doctor Tatiana Carballo told the BBC who arrived in Brazil in 2014, after taking a 45-day course in Portuguese and being put on a plane by the Cuban regime, without much information about her destination. In Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, she saw 25 to 30 patients a day, and earned R$1,200 a month, while colleagues from other nationalities received R$11,000.

“Modern slavery is not being tied up and being whipped, it is not being able to come and go, not being able to be with your children, not being the owner of your own work, or the salary you should receive, not knowing where you are going to be the day after tomorrow, not being able to decide anything. It’s not being able to choose your own destiny. In that sense, I was a slave, yes. For the first time today, I own every step I take, from the moment I wake up until the time I go to sleep”, defended Tatiana , who was prevented by Cuban authorities from staying more than three months with her 13-year-old son, although the Brazilian government granted the teenager a permanent visa at the time.

In the action, the doctors ask for compensation for their unpaid wages, in addition to moral damages. The text of the lawsuit states “that her participation in Mais Médicos was equivalent to forced labor and human trafficking”. According to professionals, the Cuban government used expedients such as “political and economic pressure, threats against family members and other forms of intimidation” to recruit people.

They also say that a “guardian” watched their movements and that “they suffered harassment and intimidation for speaking out against Mais Médicos”. The charge also involves an orientation to “campaign in favor of Brazilian political parties” supported by Cuba.

In 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recalled that Cuba has been featured for a decade in the Annual Report on Trafficking in Persons, developed by the department. “For the 10th year in a row, the report documents how the Cuban government has profited from exploratory medical missions abroad. The government sends doctors and other health care workers abroad, does not inform them of the terms of their contracts, confiscates their documents and salaries, and threatens them and their families if they try to leave the mission. your document launch speechin July last year.

More Doctors

Surrounded by controversy, Mais Médicos was implemented by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) in 2013, with the aim of expanding the supply of professionals from the Unified Health System (SUS) in underserved regions of Brazil. It is estimated that by 2018 more than 10,000 Cuban doctors worked in the country under the program. The hiring and remuneration of professionals was carried out by Opas, through an agreement.

The appeals court’s decision does not state whether or not PAHO has benefited from human trafficking, but allows the plaintiffs to proceed with the action, overturning an international organization’s immunity claim.

In a note sent by the press office, the Pan American Health Organization defended itself, stating that “PAHO had no role in trafficking or forced labor”.

“The District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled on a single claim, refusing to hold PAHO immune if the plaintiffs’ wholly unsubstantiated allegations are found to be true. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals decision recognizes that PAHO will now have an opportunity in the District Court to challenge the plaintiffs’ false allegations and establish PAHO’s immunity from this remaining claim.”

PAHO also praised Mais Médicos as “a Brazilian public health program that brought health care to millions of people, many of them impoverished and many of whom had never received medical care”.