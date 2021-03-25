Retail giants Nike and H&M, among other big brands, are facing a backlash in China after they raised concerns about the alleged use of Uighur forced labor, a Muslim minority in the north of the country, in the production of cotton from Xinjiang.

Chinese state television made a call on Thursday to boycott H&M, in a Beijing offensive against foreign fashion and footwear firms, such as Nike, in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The Chinese Communist Party criticized H&M for announcing in March 2020 that it would stop buying cotton from China’s northwestern region. The Swedish retailer joined other brands that had raised concerns about reports of forced labor in the area.

An Adidas store in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Also a party newspaper, the Global Times, on Thursday singled out Burberry, Adidas, Nike and New Balance as companies that made “tough statements” about Xinjiang cotton in the past two years.

“For companies that touch the waterline of our country, the answer is very clear: do not buy! ‘Said the state television CCT on social media, stating that the letters H and M in the brand name corresponded with the Chinese words of lie and falsehood.

The move occurs when several western countries they imposed sanctions on China this week.

They accuse China of committing serious human rights violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, are aimed at senior officials in the Northwest region.

In December, the BBC published an investigation showing that China was forcing hundreds of thousands of minorities, including Uighurs, to do manual labor in the cotton fields of Xinjiang.

Foreign stores in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

More than a million people in Xinjiang, the majority of ethnic groups with a Muslim majority, have been confined in labor camps, according to foreign governments and researchers. Beijing denies they were mistreated and says it is trying to promote economic development and end radicalism.

Celebrities such as Wang Yibo, a popular Chinese singer and actor, announced that they would be breaking their endorsement deals with H&M and Nike.

There were no H&M products on Thursday at the two largest internet retailers, Alibaba Group’s JD.com and TMall. There were media reports that they had withdrawn because of public criticism of their statement on Xinjiang. Spokespersons for Alibaba and JD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beijing often targets foreign fashion, auto, travel and other brands for actions against its government or to pressure companies to abide by its official positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues.

The companies they usually apologize and change their websites or their advertising to maintain access to the huge Chinese market. But Xinjiang is a particularly thorny issue. Western brands feel pressured at home to distance of possible rights violations.

Losing sales in China, the only major economy where consumer spending has returned to previous levels to the pandemic, it can be especially painful at a time of low demand in the United States and Europe.

On its social media, the H&M Group said the company “does not represent any political position” and “respects Chinese consumers.”

The company said it works with 350 Chinese manufacturers to produce items that “meet the principles of sustainable development” and is “committed to investment and development in China in the long term.”

H & M’s statement last March cited a decision by the Better Cotton Initiative, an industry group that promotes environmental and labor standards, to stop certifying Xinjiang cotton because it was “increasingly difficult” to track how it was produced. .

H&M announced in September that it would stop working with a Chinese manufacturer accused of using forced labor in a division unrelated to the Swedish firm.

Washington in January vetoed a ban on cotton imports from Xinjiang, a major supplier for clothing producers to western markets.

Chinese official outrage has focused on EuropePerhaps because relations with the EU were relatively cordial, compared to acrimony with Washington due to trade disputes and accusations against China for espionage and technology theft.

