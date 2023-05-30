Abiec, which represents the meat industry, says it already has a high standard of compliance and that the financial system should extend standards to all customers

A Abiec (Brazilian Association of Exporting Meat Industries) released this Tuesday (May 30, 23) a note (read the full – 513 kB) charging banks that also adopt the same socio-environmental criteria with their other customers as required of meat processors in relation to their suppliers.

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) released on Monday (May 29, 2023) a self-regulation rule (full – 465 kB) which will require slaughterhouses and slaughterhouses to demonstrate that they do not purchase cattle associated with illegal deforestation from direct and indirect suppliers. But the rule leaves out other members of agribusiness who may be disrespecting environmental protection laws.

The purpose of the rule, according to Febraban, is to help combat illegal deforestation in the Amazon and meet new European trade standards, which prevent products from being imported from deforested areas into the 27 countries that make up the European Union.

However, the standard set by banks does not apply to their own direct customers. Agricultural producers and other agribusiness sectors involved in deforestation may continue to be clients of Brazilian banks.

That is what Abiec points out in its note, demanding that banks apply the same rules they want to impose on meat exporters.

“It is important not only that banks require their customers to implement monitoring and traceability systems, but that the compliance and due diligence areas of financial institutions adopt the same socio-environmental criteria for all their account holders, including rural landowners. implemented by the beef processing industry, not just for lending. The industry’s indirect suppliers are direct customers of banks, so it is the responsibility of these institutions to know their customer”says Abiec in its note.

The vast majority of companies in the meat sector, such as JBS It is Marfrighas been requiring its suppliers to comply with socio-environmental criteria for some time now, blocking purchases from producers who do not comply with the rules.

It so happens that these farmers buy animals from third parties, over which slaughterhouses have no visibility. There is a practice in some regions of the country of what is called “wash the cattle”. For example, a producer who raises animals in prohibited regions and takes them at the time of sale to another entrepreneur in a place released for breeding. Only after that do the oxen end up arriving for large producers.

To curb this type of practice “cattle washing” it would also be necessary to track the flow of money between smaller producers, who are bank customers. Direct action by the Central Bank could also identify cash transactions that are sometimes untraceable by the traditional system.

In the note, Abiec offers support to Febraban to develop the monitoring model and the criteria for the Banks’ relationship withdeforested land owners illegally, invaders of public lands and indigenous territories.

“Today, among our associates, we have approximately more than 20,000 suppliers blocked for socio-environmental non-compliance. The slaughterhouses cut commercial relations with these suppliers, but it is possible that they continue to have commercial relations with the financial sector”writes Abiec.