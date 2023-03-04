Home page politics

The battle for Bakhmut is still going on. The commander of a Ukrainian army unit in Bakhmut reports that heavy fighting continues. The news ticker.

Update from March 4, 6 a.m.: Unabated, Russian troops continue their attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. “The enemy is still trying to encircle the city,” said the Ukrainian General Staff in its situation report in the evening. A series of attacks on various focal points around Bachmut were repelled by the defenders. Meanwhile, the commander of a Ukrainian army unit in Bakhmut reported, according to the Ukrainian Internet channel Espresso TVthat parts of some units had been ordered to move to safer positions. He described the situation as a “slaughterhouse on both sides”. The leader of a Ukrainian drone unit says in a video posted on social media that his unit has been ordered to withdraw immediately.

Update from Friday, March 3, 7:20 p.m.: Kiev reported on Friday evening heavy fighting around the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. “The enemy is still trying to encircle the city,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in its daily situation report. A series of attacks on various focal points around Bakhmut were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders. The Russian military has been trying to capture the city for weeks.

War in Ukraine: Kiev denies reports that Bakhmut is about to be occupied

Update from Friday, March 3, 2:45 p.m.: In a video message, the head of the Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that the embattled town of Bakhmut was about to be occupied. Now the National Resistance Center of Ukraine has exposed the report as deliberately misleading and denied the hopeless situation. The authority’s report states that Prigozhin is not on the front line in his video, but according to comparisons of image and map material in the small northern town of Paraskoviivka, which was taken by Russian fighters at the end of February.

The National Resistance Center of Ukraine accuses the Wagner boss of wanting to trigger panic in the Ukrainian population with targeted disinformation and “provoking the top military and political leadership”. Back in January, Prigozhin claimed in a video that he was in a place he wasn’t actually, like the news site Ukrainska Pravda reported.

War in Ukraine: Wagner boss announces Bachmut will be occupied soon

First report from Friday, March 3, 1:40 p.m.: Bakhmut/Kiev – After months of bitter fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, there are signs that Russia will soon occupy it. That’s what the news agencies report AFP and dpa after a video message from Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin. In it, he claimed that the city was almost completely surrounded and that there was “only one more road” out and asked the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow the defenders to withdraw.

Despite rumors that have persisted for days that the Ukrainian side is also preparing for a possible withdrawal and is already moving the front lines behind Bakhmut, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, spoke loudly dpa initially combative: “Yes, it’s difficult and hard, but we know how to proceed,” the agency quoted a post on the portal RBK Ukraine.

Battle of Bakhmut: A Russian advance is emerging in the Ukraine war

For weeks, military experts have been emphasizing that an occupation of Bachmut would have far less strategic war effects than the bitter battles, in which hundreds of combatants on both sides lose their lives every day, would suggest. Nevertheless, for the Ukrainian side, Bakhmut has so far been considered a symbolic fortress in the Donetsk region, which is largely occupied by Russia. The Russian mercenary group Wagner, on the other hand, seems to want to press ahead with taking Bakhmut, primarily in order to demonstrate their own influence in the Ukraine war.

In the city of Bakhmut, in which around 75,000 people lived before the war, there are said to be barely 5,000 civilians in addition to the defense forces of the Ukrainian army, according to official reports. Some of the fighters can also be seen in Prigozhin’s video for propaganda purposes: Two young men and an old man address the words to the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy and explicitly ask him to let them leave Bakhmut. Prigozhin comments: “Where we used to fight against a professional army, now we increasingly see old people and children”.

Theaters of war in Ukraine: Civilians die in Zaporizhia

Away from the Bakhmut front, the fighting for the front lines of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine continues every day. In many parts of the country, bomb attacks are threatening not only Ukraine’s important infrastructure but also the lives of civilians. A residential building was destroyed in a bomb attack on the regional capital of Zaporizhia on the Dnepr River on Thursday night. Four people have been killed, according to a report by the online medium Ukrainska Pravda already dead from the rubble, others are still missing. (talk with agencies)