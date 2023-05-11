Quarterly balance sheet also shows that, in the first 3 months of 2023, 5.85 billion liters of milk were purchased

The slaughter of chickens (4.8%), cattle (4.7%) and pigs (3.5%) increased in the 1st quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The data are from the Quarterly Survey of Animal Slaughter released this Thursday (May 11, 2023) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the balance sheet (439 KB).



According to the survey, from January to March this year, 5.85 billion liters of milk were purchased, 1.5% less than the same period in 2022. The purchase of rawhide parts grew 6.4% compared to to the 1st quarter of last year.

1.02 billion dozens of chicken eggs were produced in the first 3 months of this year, up 2.8% compared to the same period in 2022 and down 1.9% compared to the last 3 months of last year.

As for pigs, 14.14 million head were slaughtered in the 1st quarter of this year. The increase was 3.5% in the annual comparison and 1.8% in the quarterly comparison.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, 7.32 million head of cattle were slaughtered, an increase of 4.7% compared to the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 2.4% in the average of the last 3 months.

The slaughter of chickens during the survey period totaled 1.6 billion heads. The increase in the annual comparison was 4.8% and in the quarterly comparison, 2.2%.

