Herbalife Gran Canaria needed to meet again after the defeats against Barcelona and Obradoiro, and they did it against a strong rival, always training so well, never selling his defeat cheaply, the Hereda San Pablo Burgos. Porfirio Fisac’s kids, delivered to Beirán and Slaughter, gestated a victory after an excellent second set, and are already touching the positions of playoff.

Looking into each other’s eyes as both teams were, equality reigned during the intense first quarter, the defenses were much more powerful than the attacks in both basket were fluid.. The exchanges of blows did not happen by dropper, and if Kilpatrick hit two free throws, Benite was fast to tie it at 13. Then the Burgos formation gave a small stretch, and between Sakho and Benite they gave their team a slight advantage at the end of the first quarter, 13-18, thus culminating a 0-7 partial in his favor.

Javier Beirán had taken a long time to enter the scene, but when he did, he completely changed the game. He connected two hooks in a row to bring Gran Canaria slightly closer to 17-20, but Hereda San Pablo Burgos came out answered and a triple by Barrera threatened to break the match: 17-25.

However, between Beirán and Slaughter they put Herbalife back on track. A triple from the North American guard and two other baskets from the world champion plus another shot from 6.75, 11 points already, quickly tied the game, 27-27. Immediately afterwards, another triple from Slaughter put Granca ahead, 31-29, thus completing the scoring recital of both exteriors, responsible for the first 18 points of the Gran Canaria team at the start of the second quarter.

At that time the Herbalife was not saved, and also Beirán continued with his particular recital. Thus, the Madrid forward attended twice to Costello so that the North American pivot, with 4 points in a row, threw his team on the scoreboard: 39-30. Shurna Shortly afterwards a 10-0 run ended with 41-32 before reaching the break with a ten advantage for the locals: 42-32.

Despite Renfroe’s triple with which the game was resumed after the break, a grown Herbalife Gran Canaria was still at ease, who went +14 after a triple by Slaughter: 49-35, their highest difference of the game. Not much less had the boys from Peñarroya said their last words, and they uttered the following loudly. Thus, McFadden and Renfroe stepped forward when he needed theirs most, and between them they shaped a tough 0-8 run that put Burgos back on track: 53-50.

Two free throws by Diop gave Granca a break before Kilpatrick hit a triple it served as a prelude to 59-51 that reached the end of the third quarter. At that time Porfirio Fisac ​​was already in the dressing room, disqualified as she was after the two techniques that called her two somewhat rigorous techniques, they were so protagonists, this circumstance was so bad for the show.

The Herbalife did not finish taking off, but the Burgos is not that it was able to cut the difference. A triple by Kilpatrick tasted like glory to the insular formation, 65-57, and little by little the insular takeoff began to take shape. The 4th triple in the same attempts by Slaughter, plus a subsequent one by Shurna, neutralized an intermediate one by McFadden, with which Gran Canaria began to have everything absolutely right: 79-67.

With Renfroe also disqualified for double technique, Rivero embodied Burgos resistance, and a triple of his gave some hope, not even a minimum, to his team: 80-72. With this marker, a triple corner by Benite came out of the ring when he seemed to kiss the net, cutting off any attempt at Burgos victory. The Herbalife thus added the 14th of the course, already touching playoff so impossible a few months ago, in any case the minimum objective of a club with so many benefits. Meanwhile, the Hereda San Pablo Burgos remains firmly in 6th place despite its disappointment this afternoon in Gran Canaria.