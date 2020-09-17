The Russian neo-Nazi Maxim Martsinkevich (Tesak), whose body was found in a pre-trial detention center in Chelyabinsk, shortly before his death, frankly confessed to several murders committed from 2003 to 2007.

Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia, said this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, reports Telegram channel Baza.

According to her, Martsinkevich said that he began to kill visitors in Moscow at the age of 19. Petrenko noted that the prisoner spoke about this in a calm confidential conversation with the investigator.

“We have all these records. He completely regrets them and condemns his actions committed in the past, being an adherent of nationalist views. That is why he decided to tell not only about the murder of 2007, but also about other crimes to which he was involved “, – said Petrenko.

The representative of the Russian Investigative Committee also added that Martsinkevich confessed to committing a double murder, which was not known to investigators. He described the events in detail and indicated the place where the bodies were hidden. Petrenko said that the bodies were found in the indicated place.

The Telegram channel writes that we can talk about the 2007 double murder in Obninsk near Kaluga. Then, members of one of the national groups brutally dealt with a native of Dagestan and a citizen of Tajikistan. The murders were filmed and posted online. Initially, law enforcement agencies stated that the video was a staging, but later in the TFR said that the recording was genuine. Investigators reported on the arrest of the murderers even then.

It should be noted that shortly before his death, Maksim Martsinkevich told his lawyers that he was being tortured to confess to some crimes, Baza reports.

Recall that journalist Arkady Babchenko said that at the height of the Maidan Tesak came to Kiev. He was seen in one of the institutions on Khreshchatyk. According to the journalist, Tesak in Ukraine “was not well understood with his ideas and left home.”

