A proposal by the municipal council to ban major tours in Vaals in Limburg led to a lot of commotion at the local council meeting tonight. After angry speakers – including former cyclist Tom Dumoulin – protested, the council members announced that the entire idea is based on a major misunderstanding. “How could this proposal end up here? We don't want this at all!”

