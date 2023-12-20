Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) also said that Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) “will not go unpunished”

The federal deputy Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES) said in his profile on X (former Twitter) that the slap he received in the face from the deputy and vice-president of PT Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) is “the slap of love, because love conquered hate”. He stated that the aggression “you will not go unpunished”. The discussion between congressmen took place during the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) for tax reform.

Donato's statement makes a reference to the president's inauguration speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on January 1, 2023. At the time, the PT member declared: “In the fight for the good of Brazil, we will use the weapons that our adversaries fear most: the truth, which has taken precedence over lies; hope, which overcame fear; and love, which defeated hate”

Understand the case

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion after opposition deputies shouted “Lula, thief, you belong in prison” shortly before the president's speech. At that moment, Washington Quaquá approaches the group with his cell phone in hand and says he will file a lawsuit with the Ethics Council against the demonstrations.

To the Power360Quaquá said he was trying to record the moment the “bolsonaristas” were insulting President Lula, at which point he was called a “burglar” by congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Quaquá claimed to have called Nikolas “Pussy” and at that time, Messias Donato took him by the arm. “He tries to take my cell phone and pushes me. Then he gets slapped in the middle of the face.”he said.

