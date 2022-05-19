The age-old problem of corporal punishment as a means of correcting children remains a controversial one. Can slapped children suffer significant harm? In Italy the abuse of the means of correction is governed by all571 of the Criminal Code: “Anyone who abuses the means of correction or discipline to the detriment of a person under his authority, or entrusted to him for reasons of education, instruction, care, supervision or custody, or for the exercise of a profession or an art, is punished, if the fact derives the danger of an illness in the body or in the mind, with imprisonment of up to six months.

If a personal injury results from the fact, the penalties established in the articles are applied 582 And 583, reduced to a third; if death ensues, imprisonment from three to eight years applies [572]”.

As far as Italy is concerned, therefore, the law is clear: it is a crime to abuse beatings to correct an attitude that is considered not very edifying if both physical and mental injuries result from this practice.

In England, the controversy has come back to life thanks to the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi who stated that “Discipline of children should be left to parents “. Slapping is currently illegal in 63 countries, including Wales and Scotland. In England and Northern Ireland, however, parents remain free to physically beat their children.

The slapped children theme was proposed by the magazine The Convertation.

Slapped Children: What Does Science Say?

Generally, the main argument against banning parents from beating their children is based on respect for parental rights. Zahawi said the state should not educate parents on how to raise their children.

In contrast, child protection groups and psychologists believe that the decision on whether to ban slapping should be based on what is best for the child rather than the parent. To back up their thesis, they pointed to the findings of psychological research as a source of information on whether slapping is good or bad for children.

Research has found that physical beatings such as slapping are both ineffective and detrimental to children’s development. Research that carefully studied a number of studies on physical punishment such as slapping and revealed that, in fact, corporal punishment was going to aggravate the behavior of the slapped children.

Despite being beaten, slapped children often continue to persevere in their conduct and disobey their parents. On the other hand, when they apparently demonstrate that they have “understood the lesson”, they actually do not understand why their actions were judged by their parents as wrong. This is because sometimes the discipline comes without any explanation.

Not only, the child may be too involved with his own emotions to be able to understand why his actions were considered wrong. In the future, the child may follow parental orders for fear of being physically beaten again, and not because he really understands what is right and what is wrong.

Regarding the child's development, physical beatings have been linked to behavioral, social and mental health problems during childhood and adolescence. Slapped children are more likely to develop emotional and mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression. They are also more likely to develop aggression and engage in risky behaviors. These effects can damage the relationship between the parent and the child and between the child and their peers.

A solid argument against the use of beatings is that children who are beaten are at greater risk of being mistreated and abused by their parents. This is because over time it may take more and more force to have the same effect.

Parental stress is of no small importance in the use of physical punishment. When parents are stressed, they are less sensitive to their children’s needs and are more likely to use a more severe discipline, such as physical beating.

A parent who occasionally beats their child may end up beating them more often or using harsher forms of physical discipline when they become stressed.. The slap is an emotional response, often perpetrated when parents don’t know how to control their children.

A study developed by experts from the University of Winchester conducted during the first lockdown of the COVID-19 in the UK, it involved 322 parents who were asked about their stress levels and disciplinary practices. Unsurprisingly, the parents reported that they were much more stressed than before the pandemic. The highly stressed parents also said they tried to correct their children more frequently and were more strict with them. The research findings are consistent with numerous reports stating that the risk of violence against children increased worldwide during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, some psychologists argue that it cannot be categorically stated that slapping is bad for children. In some cases, studies examining slapped children do so in combination with other forms of beatings, such as punches or blows. Therefore, they argue that the real effects of slapping on children's development may have been overestimated as other forms of beating were not considered.

Some experts argue that most research on this topic cannot clearly establish that slapping is definitely the cause of the negative consequences for children, only that there is a link between slapping and negative consequences for children. amidst the controversy about the slap. It is never good for children’s development.

Research evidence overwhelmingly shows that strokes such as slapping have negative outcomes. Parents can use a number of other remedial forms to help children understand why their behavior is wrong.

These include timeout (removing a child from an environment where they are doing something they shouldn’t do), reasoning with the child, or taking away privileges, such as removing the game console for the weekend.. Slapped children would be more responsive to these forms of correction than to beating, and parents should use these discipline techniques instead of slapping.